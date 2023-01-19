Local advocates help kids in bad situations, aftermath of divorce

January is Child-Centered Divorce Awareness Month and local advocates are working to keep kids’ best interests at the forefront during bad situations that may arise in the aftermath.
After a divorce both parties may try to co-parent, which is when divorced or separated parents work together to raise a child.
The Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension office offers a Co-Parenting for Resilience class for divorcing parents with minor children. The class is taught by Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Heather Winn, who wrote about the class in her Jan. 15 Daily Press column.
“Divorce is life-changing for everyone in the family, including the children, and how the parents handle the divorce can make the experience better or worse for them,” she said.
Winn said the class is usually held on the last Wednesday of every month and is based on the most up-to-date research in the marriage and family field. The cost to attend the class is $30.
“Parents who attend the class will gain a better idea of how their children are dealing with the divorce,” said Winn. “They will also learn strategies and skills to help them work with their co-parent for the well-being of their children.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the divorce rate in 2020 was 3.5 per 1,000 people, down from 3.9 in 2019. Divorce or not, if a child is caught in a bad situation, there are local advocates who will work to raise their voice.
“Not that there’s no divorces in our cases, but by the time a case comes to court because of child abuse and neglect a lot of times the parents are are already split, they never were married, or there are these boyfriends or girlfriends involved with the kids,” said CASA of Cherokee Country Advocate Coordinator Liz Rainbolt.
Not all divorces end in child abuse and neglect, but CASAs can help advocate for kids going through the aftermath of divorce.
“Certainly, [the parents] don't have the skills of co-parenting or they would not be in the situation because a lot of times it's domestic violence or they're fighting in front of the child, which brings agencies to a laser beam focus to what's going on,” said Rainbolt.
CASA of Cherokee Country serves Cherokee and Adair Counties and Cherokee Nation.
“They give us the harder cases,” said Rainbolt. “We only have 11 volunteers and our volunteers get one case of the time. You don't want to overwhelm them.”
Since the Oklahoma Department of Human Services closed its office in Tahlequah, CASACC Executive Director Jo Prout said it has been a struggle to get ensure advocates are getting into contact with DHS.
While a child can have several different case workers, CASA is supposed to be their “one constant adult” through the process and always work in their best interests to gather information and be their voice.
“It's so confusing if you're gonna have the best interests of the parents and the child,” said Rainbolt. “Most likely [these interests] don't tie together. So that's a hard one because DHS, that's what they're there for.”
Prout said CASACC served 62 children last calendar year.
“But the thing that is really important and exciting to me is that 45% of those children served went into safe and permanent homes,” said Prout.
After a near 30% decrease in advocates during the pandemic, CASACC is currently looking for more volunteers. Its next training session will begin on Feb. 7 and those interested can call 918-456-8788 find an online application at: https://www.cherokeecasa.org/index.html.
