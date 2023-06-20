In light of new legislation that will put time limits on parental rights termination proceedings, local advocates say expediting this process will be “tremendously beneficial” for the kids involved.
Senate Bill 706 requires jury trials for parental rights termination cases to be scheduled within 30 days of the demand for a trial. Then, the trial must take place within a six-month period. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law on June 7 and it will go into effect July 1.
“In fiscal year 2022, over 3,300 children in Oklahoma entered out-of-home care, such as foster care, trial reunification or other settings,” said Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, the Senate bill author, in a June 8 press release. “The goal with SB 706 is that having a set time frame for these jury trials will help these cases move through the process more efficiently and get children in safe, permanent placements as soon as possible.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country serves Cherokee and Adair counties and Cherokee Nation. CASA volunteers serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in juvenile deprived proceedings. CASACC Advocate Coordinator Liz Rainbolt shared her thoughts on the new law.
“If it’s going to expedite things, it’s going to benefit the children tremendously because they get permanency early and they don’t have this lingering [and] waiting for a trial to happen, said Rainbolt.
CASACC Executive Director Jo Prout said she also thinks the new law will be beneficial, as the the trial can no longer be put off again and again.
“The thing is, the courts, traditionally, were set up for the adults. So, even as we have children coming into the picture and child abuse and neglect, which is heinous, they’re still has been too much of a tendency, in my opinion, to favor the parents,” said Prout. “No one wants to take away a parent’s right to their children, but once the parents have proved that they probably are not parents who deserve children, that they can’t take care of them or they refuse to take care of them ... why not go ahead and push this process so the kids can find a better place to live and better people to live with?”
Prout said the longest case CASACC has seen went on for eight years, and Rainbolt said they now have one that’s been going on for four. The new law would prevent continuous delays in the jury trials.
“[The parents] have had all this time,” said Rainbolt. “Are they really going to change in 30 days?”
Prout said the entire community benefits from children getting into safe and permanent homes.
“For every CASA advocate, the goal is a safe, permanent home for each child,” she said.
