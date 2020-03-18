The potential impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. has created a buying frenzy among the public, and products like toilet paper and cleaning supplies are not the only items being sought.
According to several gun store owners in Tahlequah, the demand for ammunition has increased, and some stores have seen a rise in people looking for new guns.
At Recoil Arms, owner Dee Page said the shop is not yet out of the most common ammunition that people have been coming to purchase, like 9mm and .223/ 5.56 ammo.
She added that some of her customers are new gun owners, as they sold at least seven firearms over the weekend.
"They're coming in because they don't know what's going to happen," said Page. "They're fearful that if this doesn't turn around, then there will be people looting and trying to steal things."
While Page has canceled her upcoming firearms training courses, Recoil Arms has no plans to shut its doors, unless the store runs completely out of ammo and firearms.
Atwoods employees have seen a large demand for toilet paper, dog food, cleaning supplies, and water over the past week. Ammunition can be added to that list, as the store's ammo shelves had noticeable spaces where customers had wiped out certain calibers Wednesday.
"Last week was pretty bad," said Christa Pritchett, Atwoods assistant manager. "We hardly have anything in the back. We usually have overflow in the back. This is it. They're buying tons of it. We have ammo coming tomorrow and we have a bunch on order; it just hasn't arrived yet."
Some folks have been trying to understand the sudden demand for certain items, and Williams Shooting Supply & Gun owner Beverly Williams said "it doesn't make sense." She believes much of the panic has been media-driven and has a theory that China, where COVID-19 originated, purposely misled the U.S. government about the virus in an act of biological warfare.
"It's a theory, but I don't think I'm far off," she said. "Not only that, but they all want to get rid of [President Donald] Trump, so what better way than to contaminate him? And look at the hate on the Democrat side. I wouldn't put anything above them in trying to rid of Trump."
The front door of Williams Shooting Supply & Gun did have a sign that asked customers who were showing signs or symptoms of the coronavirus to knock on the door first so she could assist them outside of the store. However, after some consideration, she said doesn't think she will continue to handle customers with COVID-19 symptoms as a safety precaution.
She doesn't have plans to close the store down, either, but will continue to evaluate the situation.
As for patrons, Williams said she has seen an increase in people purchasing handgun and AR caliber ammunition, but has not sold many guns themselves.
Walmart did not respond to media inquiries by press time.
