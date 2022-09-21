Local authors to talk, sign, sell books at library event

Supporting area writers is the goal of the Local Author Meet-and-Greet, scheduled for this coming Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Friends of the Library President Carol Lee said this is the first meet-and-greet to be held in several years.
“Our goal is to showcase some of the local talents and their abilities to weave stories and ideas that will enlighten, educate and entertain their reading audience,” said Lee.
The event is jointly sponsored by TPL and the Friends.
“There is a very good variety of authors from around this region who will be participating. Some are known for their previous works, while others are testing the waters for the first time,” said Lee. “All are enthusiastic about their book-writing journeys.”
TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said 14 authors are set to attend the event as of Sept. 21. They include Andrew Brian Sampsel, R.E. "Eddie" Glenn, Erinn Crittenden, Deanna Herrin, Shirley Pettengill, Brian Michael Conway, Eileen Hobbs, Candy Thompson, Regina McLemore, Kristine Carrerow, S.M. Suddenly, David Christopher Jennings, Anne Coleman, James McDonough, and Harold Aldridge.
Lee said their books cover a range of subjects, such as history, dark poetry, photography and suspense.
“There's one author who is 14 and has written a book on fish-keeping for kids,” said Lee. “So with such a varied selection there is a good chance that no matter what one is interested in, there will be something to capture a reader's interest.”
Lee said attendees will get a chance to have one-on-one conversations with the authors and learn more about their creative processes.
“The authors will be selling and autographing the books that are purchased. A representative of Too Fond of Books will also be on hand,” she said. “With that said, I think it is important for people to know the library regularly works together with local businesses to find common goals that will better not only our community, but our world.”
Lowe said the meet-and-greet should be fun and interesting, and it may become an annual event.
“Hopefully [the public] can come out to support these local authors and their work,” said Lowe.
The Friends of the Library will provide healthy snacks along with simple recipes.
You’re invited
The Local Author Meet-and-Greet will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
