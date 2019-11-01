Principal Agent Bob Parrish and his team have partnered with Bank of Cherokee County to open Grandview Insurance at 830 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah.
Grandview Insurance carries many different insurance plans, and specializes in auto insurance, home insurance, business insurance, and boat insurance.
"We live to serve the customer. We're from here, we work here, and we live amongst the people we serve," said Parrish. "Tahlequah, Muskogee, Pryor, and surrounding area citizens need insurance, and we want to get them covered for the best possible rate as quickly as possible. People don't really think about speed as a big component of service, but for us, it may be the most important. We want to save people time and money; that's how we'll serve our customers."
Grandview Insurance is an independent agency, which allows agents to submit client information and query many insurance companies.
This way, the agents can accurately compare policies from many different companies and get clients the best coverage.
"Grandview Insurance will always look to make the customers' part easy. That is why they actively search to find the best insurance plans at the best price," said Parrish.
"Unlike other companies, Grandview Insurance will ask you what you need and strive to get you the best possible coverage in areas including but not limited to auto insurance, home insurance, business insurance and boat insurance."
To contact an agent, call 918-453-9191 or email info@gviok.com.
