OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming 16 new members to the board of directors and 17 new members to the Second Century Board.
Among the new directors is Bank of Cherokee County Board Chair and CEO Susan Chapman Plumb.
The OHOF and Gaylord-Pickens Museum are governed by a diverse board of directors. The Second Century Board is made up of young professionals who host the Oklahoma Born & Brewed fundraiser, volunteer, and raise awareness of the organization's mission among young professionals.
"Our new board members from all across the state lend their diverse and unique talents, energy, and skill sets to fulfilling the mission of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame," said Shannon L. Rich, president and CEO of the OHOF. "For 96 years, the expertise and governance of our board volunteers have enriched the lives of countless Oklahomans."
The Second Century Board are advocates dedicated to preserving Oklahoma's heritage and work to introduce a new generation of Oklahomans to those who shaped the state's heritage and are making history.
For the full list of the board, go online at www.oklahomaHOF.com.
