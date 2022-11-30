Local bars, baristas serve up seasonal sips

From cozy mugs of cocoa to spiced and spiked sips, local beverage purveyors are starting to serve festive winter flavors.
Amber Colina, owner of The Rollie Pollie, is now offering gingerbread-flavored and eggnog-flavored milk teas. The shop also has a variety of hot cocoa flavors available.
“[We have] salted caramel, pumpkin spice, dark chocolate, white chocolate peppermint, and Abuelita Mexican style,” said Colina.
Kroner & Baer Bartender Michael Payne said darker beers are becoming more popular with his customers as the weather has gotten colder.
“We have a porter on tap that people are enjoying,” said Payne.
Spiked coffees and hot cocoas are also proving popular.
“Right now, we’ve been doing a lot of Irish coffee, which is normally Bailey’s with Jameson,” said Payne. “We can also do a spiked coffee with Rumple Minze if you want it more a minty flavor, and Fireball if you want more of a cinnamon flavor.”
Payne can make other drinks bit more festive with additions like cranberries. With fire pits available outside the brewpub, Payne said patrons are still enjoying outdoor seating, despite chilly temperatures.
Bartender Kate Marzano said Kroner & Baer will also have drink specials for the Tahlequah Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.
“For the Christmas Parade on Friday night, we are doing spiked hot cider, spiked hot chocolate, and Irish coffees,” said Marzano.
According to Barista Summit Murray, Lift Coffee Bar's fall menu is still going strong with typical flavors like pumpkin.
"It's more of a pumpkin pie than a pumpkin spice," said Murray.
Murray said pumpkin, along with the shop's cookie butter flavor, will probably stick around through the winter.
"We did get a gingerbread syrup in," he said. "That should be popular this season."
Murray said Lift's official winter menu should be coming out soon.
"We like to feature a lot [of drinks] with peppermint," he said.
