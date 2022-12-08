Local bars planning special holiday events

Christmas may still be 16 days away, but plenty of festive activities are already on tap at bars and pubs between now and the new year.
Kroner & Baer Pub has at least four holiday events slated for patrons. Owner Chris Whytal there will be a holiday movie trivia event Thursday, Dec. 15; an ugly sweater party, Friday Dec. 16; and a gingerbread house-decorating party for Tuesday, Dec. 20. Stonegate Fence will perform live music at the pub for New Year’s Eve.
“In the past, it was me coming up with all the events, but lately, the staff has been coming up with and running the events,” Whytal said. “We are open to more holiday events between now and the end of the year.”
Ned’s has its Tacky Christmas Sweater Contest every year, and co-owner Gary Kirkpatrick said that’s the only holiday event until the new year. The contest will be Friday evening and winners will get trophies and prizes.
Dewain’s Place is hosting a speed-dating event Thursday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m. A message posted under What to Expect on their Facebook page reads: “We will have a romantic setup to set the mood. Put on that nice dress and iron those jeans, let’s fall in love."
There will also be a New Year’s Eve Dueling DJs event featuring DJ Shawn Solo with Bold Boy Dangerous. According to a social media post, there will be $10 champagne bottles and a cash-balloon drop at midnight. The event starts at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The Branch will host its first NYE Speakeasy Party Dec. 31, wherein attendees can have a prime rib dinner with reservation and a champagne toast with ticket purchase. There will be live music by the Three Fs with special guest Joe Mack, and a best-dressed contest.
Those out on Lake Tenkiller wanting to ring in the new year can do so at The Deck at Cookson Village. There will be champaign toast at midnight. Cookson’s Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 10, and The Deck will be hosting a Christmas Parade After Party with drinks, food, friends, and fun will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.