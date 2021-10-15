Local bars, pubs set to scare up Halloween fun

Local residents are in for a spooky, fun leading up to Halloween, with the city’s bars and pubs filled with costumed revelers and partygoers alike.
Every year, the downtown area has hotspots for fans of the "season of the witch." But the largest crowds have traditionally been found at Ned’s, where an annual costume contest is held. The bar tends to be packed with people decked out in some of the scariest, wackiest and more original costumes to be found.
Gary Kirkpatrick, co-owner of Ned’s, said it’s one of his favorite times of the year.
“Everybody has a good time, because they can dress up and be somebody else besides themselves for the night,” he said. “It seems like everybody has a little more fun, and it’s a little bit wilder.”
The contest will return Oct. 30, starting around midnight, when guests have a chance to win prizes for their ghostly outfits. The bar plans to hand trophies for the first-, second- and third-place winners. Participants might also be able to snare credit at the bar or some merchandise. Last year, Kirkpatrick said, a couple dressed as an old man and retired Hooters waitress won first place.
“I always root for the people who make their own costumes, but you never know,” he said. “It goes to whoever applauds the loudest. So usually whoever has the most friends wins, but sometimes the costume is so cool and serendipitous that they win.”
Folks at The Branch expect to be the spot for partiers to “pre-game.” Manager Justin Kelley said the restaurant will offer its regular brunch on Oct. 30, with music to go along with it from noon to 2 p.m.
“At night, we’ll have Halloween-themed drinks,” he said. “We’ll probably have one we call the 'Headless Horseman,' which is like a Guinness drink and a few different things. It’s a really strong drink. And then we’ll probably have some kind of witches' brew and make it green.”
Kroner & Baer is going to lay low compared to past holidays. While there won’t be a costume contest this year, the pub plans to have some live music. Owner Chris Whytal said customers can come out the night before the Ned’s costume contest, on Oct. 29, to watch The Three Fs perform on the Kroner & Baer patio. And on Oct. 30, they can also stop by to see Ahna Jennings perform.
Dewain’s Place might give Ned’s a run for its money, as the bar is hosting a costume party on Oct. 30, with a Monster Mash theme. And then on Halloween Night, Oct. 31, Dewain’s will stage its Zombie Prom, and ghouls can shamble in with their dates, dressed as zombies.
Zombie Prom will start around 9 p.m. Manager Holland Riddle said the king and queen of the living dead will be crowned sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight.
