The Mixed Minds Book Club held its second meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Tahlequah Public Library, and members are hoping to expand their numbers.
Mixed Minds is an independent adult book club hosted by Tahlequah resident Shawn Brown. The purpose of some book clubs is the socialization aspect that comes with the meetings, said Brown.
“A lot of people don’t join book clubs to actually discuss the book. We get off on tangents, and it’s a social thing for a lot of people,” said Brown.
Brandi Greenfeather, one of the usual club attendees, said Mixed Minds used to meet before the COVID-19 pandemic with a different group organizer. The club shut down after COVID-19 became prevalent and didn’t restart until recently, since the original founder moved away.
Greenfeather said she enjoys the different viewpoints and socialization the group promotes. She said being able to come together and discuss varying topics and ideals is important, as humans are a social species.
“Especially these days when people are so divided in the way they view the world, it’s important to read things you wouldn’t normally read to understand other people’s points of view, to inject more nuance into your life, and to challenge yourself in different ways,” said Greenfeather.
Tahlequah Public Library Clerk Jane Adams said being a part of a club when she was younger helped push her to read books she never would have picked up.
She said she likes the independent clubs and the ones the library hosts, as they help people see parts of the book in different ways and allows others to have space where they can talk to other adults.
“When I was younger, I liked being in a book club because I could go out and talk about books with somebody that wasn’t my little kids, since I was constantly reading them books. It was a chance to get out and talk to adults about things that are outside of my house,” said Adams.
Only two members showed up this week, with three in attendance at the first meeting. The Mixed Minds Book Club that met before COVID-19 had an average of about eight members. Brown said he thinks the decrease is due to a lack of promotion, and that it is just getting started back up again.
“We just haven't really been around to really establish anything,” said Greenfeather.
You're invited
The Mixed Minds Book Club will meet at the Tahlequah Public Library on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. to discuss the group’s current book of choice and the next pick. Anyone who wants to join Mixed Minds can just show up at one of the meetings. Newcomers are tasked with picking the next book the group reads.
