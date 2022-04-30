“Where the Red Fern Grows,” published in 1961, is a classic children’s book, written by Wilson Rawls and read by school children around the U.S. about a boy named Billy who walked 20 miles from the Illinois River to Tahlequah to pick up his dogs. The tragic tale brings attention to the City of Tahlequah, and every year, residents come out to celebrate Rawl’s hallmark work at the annual Red Fern Festival.
This year, Red Fern Festival coincided with Independent Bookstore Day, which is sponsored by the American Booksellers Association. This helps local independent bookstores call attention to themselves and allows small shops to compete with giant sellers, such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Too Fond of Books decided to take advantage of the correlating celebrations by holding a special sale on Saturday, April 30. Hundreds of customers entered the shop, and 50 left with a copy of Rawls’ book.
“We started with over 50 copies of the book. We started selling them before the festival began, as people were trickling into town. Today, as you can see, we have about three left,” said Sierra Smith, Too Fond of Books employee, just before noon on Saturday. “We didn’t expect to go through as many as we did, as fast as we did. We thought they’d last a little bit longer.”
For those in town who were not able to pick up a copy, Too Fond of Books is placing special orders for pickup.
Smith said that even after a half a century, the book continues to touch those who read it.
“The fact that the book is considered a classic, and so many kids read it – the fact that it is still relatable, a boy and his dogs, it gives people something they can connect with,” said Smith. “This book is still very relative to this community.”
Norman Tokar’s 1974 film, “Where The Red Fern Grows,” brought Hollywood to Tahlequah, and many old- took part in its production, either as extras or in other minor capacities.
“They filmed part of it here. There are even more connections with the story to the community. It is special,” she said.
Smith is impressed at the influence a book can have in such a rural part of the country.
“It is great to see everyone relating to a book in the community,” said Smith.
Mark Watson is a Methodist minister and father who walked into Too Fond of Books. He was fortunate enough to pick up one of the last books on the shelf before Too Fond of Books sold out of copies. He moved to Tahlequah later in life, but remembers reading it when he was a child.
“I read the book when I was a kid, and absolutely fell in love with it, and I’ve always loved dogs. The book really hit home with me,” said Watson.
He expressed his appreciation for Tahlequah for putting on the event, which reminded him of the importance of passing on traditions to the next generation.
“My son has not read it. That’s why we bought it. We are going to read it together,” said Watson.
At the front of the store, Valerie Reese, Too Fond of Books owner, set up a booth. where she sold used books at 50 percent off.
“This is a local festival. It brings outsiders to the town. It just so happened that this year, Independent Bookstore Day fell on the same weekend as the Red Fern Festival,” said Reese.
She said it is important to support local bookstores because they bring attention to local celebrations like Red Fern Festival. They also keep money in Tahlequah.
“Independent bookstores hire people locally, and money goes down to the community. But more importantly, local bookstores make a community,” said Reese.
Too Fond of Books hosts book clubs and a high school writer’s group, wherein students can come together and improve their reading and writing ability. Too Fond of Books also hosts Meet the Author events where locals can connect with writers in Tahlequah.
“Go visit your local bookstore, and if you aren’t from here, visit the bookstore that is closest to you,” said Reese.
