Local boutiques packed with unique women's gifts

Whether the recipient is a mom, a sister, or a niece, that perfect gift can be found at a wide range of places in the Tahlequah area.
At 490 Creations, co-owner Robert Johnson said gifts are most of what they do. Anything in the shop can be personalized with names, slogans, logos, or photos.
"The laser-engraved cups have been very popular. During Ladies Night Out, we sold about 100 in three hours," said Johnson.
The cups can be engraved with any name or logo. Johnson said people have been bringing their children in to write their names, so they can be scanned and then engraved onto the cup or other items for gifts to grandparents.
Other popular items are cutting boards or tea towels with family recipes on them.
"You can bring in a handwritten recipe maybe from a mother or grandmother and you can pass that one on," said Johnson.
Wine cups and tools are big sellers, to both men and women, according to Johnson.
Those looking for a variety of items for women just need to head into any of Tahlequah's boutiques.
"Well, at my store, people are loving $10 fleece-lined leggings, sweaters, product gift sets, and of course, scrunchies and scrunchies with ties," said Vivid Salon and Boutique owner Amy Carter.
Other popular items this season, according to Carter, include drinkware, gift sets, funny socks, candles, CC Beanie hats and headbands, and candles.
Across the street at Junie's Closet, owner June Ludwig agreed with Carter about many of the items.
"Socks are huge," said Ludwig. "The CC beanies and gloves are great. You can never have too many colors."
Ludwig sees a lot of men coming in to buy gifts for women.
"They are looking for jewelry or clothes," she said. "We have to ask them questions about style and size, but we help them find items."
She said among the items a lot of women like - and she has to keep reordering them - are Oventure Big O Key Rings. They fit around the wrist so keys are easily accessible, and they come in a variety of colors.
Popular jewelry at Junie's include Pura Vida bracelets, and the new lowercase initial necklaces by Julio Designs.
Just a few doors down is even more jewelry, as well as other items.
"People think that because we're a jewelry store, that's all we have," said Meigs Jewelry co-owner Paula Mutzig. "We have candles and things like that, which are inexpensive gifts."
She said the top women's gifts come from Kendra Scott, and those include earrings and necklaces
"It's very affordable and always stylish," said Mutzig.
Diamonds are said to be a girl's best friend, and Mutzig recommends them.
"Diamond stud earrings are a staple in a woman's wardrobe and a great gift," she said. "You can never go wrong with a diamond bracelet."
Mutzig said pearls have made a comeback.
"They're always traditional and a look that, for young or old, are a perfect fit," she said.
What's next
The third part of the series, which publishes Dec. 10, will focus on men's gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.