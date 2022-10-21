A local man is on his way to his second boxing fight after winning his first one in August.
Arlow Jumper, professional boxing/striking coach, is wanting community support more than anything for his trainee, who has excelled at the sport in a short amount of time.
Anthony Vazquez began training for boxing just a year ago and he said winning his first fight was all part of the plan.
“It’s what I wanted and it’s what we got. I felt like I was determined and it was meant to happen,” Vazquez said.
He said he took on the sport as an opportunity to have a purpose and those who knew him a year ago can see his progress.
“I stuck with it because I don’t want to be the guy that just does something and then ends up quitting. I don’t want to be like that and I kind of already built a habit of that. I always wanted to stick with something and stay committed,” he said.
It was Tahlequah High School Soccer Coach Greg Hall who brought Vazquez and several others to Jumper last year. Vazquez was the last one standing and took away more than he expected from the sport.
“I saw a door and a vision and I just had to pursue it. I saw something I wanted to do, something that I love, and something that could also support me,” Vazquez said.
While there’s a boost of confidence for Vazquez as he goes into his second fight, he said there’s also a lot of pressure.
“It’s the second fight and it’s the same location and they know what to expect now,” he said.
Vazquez, 19, was paired up with a 24-year-old and Jumper said it’s easy to spot the difference between the age gap.
“I think it was a big shock to that guy when he got in there and Anthony was as crisp as he was and as sharp as he was,” Jumper said.
Vazquez trained with Jumper five days a week for a year to ensure his body, muscle memory, reaction, and his mind were ready.
“You just get to that point when you see something, boom, you move and your body automatically reacts to it because that’s how we’ve been programmed,” Jumper said.
Vazquez had a crowd of family members and a young fan cheering him on in August and he said he believes the younger one is looking up to him.
“The thing is, you never know who's watching you and I told him, ‘Now you have to watch yourself because now you’re a role model and anything you do, this kid is going to think it’s cool,” Jumper said.
It’s obvious there’s a special bond between Jumper and Vazquez and Jumper said his boxing coach always told him, “If you can change just one, everything you’ve done is worth it.”
“He always told me that and it made sense when I had five people roll in one day and only one stayed — Anthony,” he said.
Jumper said he’s not asking for funding from anyone or any entity in Cherokee County, but he is asking for moral support ahead of Vazquez’ upcoming fight.
“That’s our job for financial support and there’s better places the money needs to go to than an athlete who is supposed to do it on their own,” he said. “It takes away the hunger because if I’m already getting paid coming out of the gates, what makes me hungry to be great?
Show support
Vazquez’s fight will be 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Sim’s Boxing Academy Fall Beat Down at 8515 NE. 25th St. in Spencer, OK.
