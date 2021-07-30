The Boy Scouts of America reached an $850 million settlement earlier in July after thousands of claims of sexual abuse were filed, and that could affect local groups.
The lawsuit has involved more than 84,000 former Scouts who claim they were sexually abused over the course of several decades, and the group is facing about 275 lawsuits and 1,400 claims.
Local Boy Scout leaders and members declined comment, but referred the Daily Press to the Boy Scouts of America. A public relations team said in a statement that they are committed to fulfilling their moral responsibility to compensate victims, while making sure scouting can continue to serve communities like Tahlequah and throughout the state.
The settlement came after the organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move in attempt to halt hundreds of lawsuits filed by men who said they were molested decades ago by scoutmasters. The hearing on a disclosure statement that will outline BSA's reorganization plan is slated for release in mid-August.
BSA has developed youth protection policies over the years that were implemented by experts in the child safety field, law enforcement, and child psychology. The policies include: mandatory youth protection training for volunteers and employees; a leadership policy that requires two youth protection trained adults to be present with youth at all times during scouting activities; and adults are banned from one-on-one interactions with youth, whether in-person, online, or by phone and text.
The screening process for adult leaders and staff includes criminal background checks. Volunteers and employees must report alleged or suspicious abuse to law enforcement.
The BSA offers a 24/7 Scouts First Helpline 1-844-SCOUTS1 and email at scouts1st@scouting.org for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior. For more information about the BSA's youth protection policies, visit Scouting.org/YouthSafety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.