Several Tahlequah businesses are getting a jumpstart on promoting and selling Christmas gifts for children, while others are offering suggestions to help Santa fill his sleigh.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said that after doing some research, she believes some popular Christmas toys this year will be educational.
"I love gifts that get kids cooking or learning skills, such as sewing or crochet," said Winn.
Winn said some examples of educational, STEM-based toys include talking microscopes and robots that teach problem-solving skills and coding. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
While educational toys seem to be popular this year, books are always a hit two inspire curiosity in kids.
Sierra Salem, a manager at Too Fond of Books, said some of the store's most popular items this season are "Noodle and the No Bones Day," and "Night Owl," which are for kids ages 4 to 8. Other books older children seem to be gravitating toward include some more well-known series that have been around a while.
"For a little bit older, probably 8 to 12, 'Diary of the Wimpy Kid' just had a new book come out, and all the kids are loving it. It's called 'Diaper Overload,' as goofy as that title is, but it's super-popular," said Salem.
She said preferences on genre seem to be all across the spectrum, with fantasy being a common theme, including the Percy Jackson and Harry Potter series.
"It's probably how it usually is," said Salem. "A lot of the fairy tales involve fantasy, so I think they're sticking pretty true to how they usually shop, plus we've just had a lot of new releases in that genre."
Some gifts for younger children Too Fond of Books has been selling are made of wood, such as puzzles and pushable toys in the form of a butterfly, dog, or car. For children about 6 years or older, she said that Plus Plus, which is similar to Legos, is a common toy parents are starting to buy.
With so many options of gifts to choose from, Winn said using the seven-gift rule can help kids decide what they want for Christmas and can be an aid for parents when helping fill out the wish list for Santa.
The multi-part rule is where a recipient receives gifts they want themselves, need, can wear or read, and something for them and their family to do, as well gifts they want for themselves in general.
"By using the seven-gift rule, that gets away from too many toys, so it's a great alternative," said Winn.
While deciding how many gifts should be given to an individual child can be difficult, Winn said both the home budget and what's important to the family is important.
To those trying to steer away from expensive gifts, Winn said websites, such as Pinterest, can help with creative ideas.
"I love the ideas of coupons for a special meal with Mom or a backyard campout; choose age-appropriate activities and gifts," said Winn. "A meal with Mom obviously happens every day, but this could be mom and kiddo in the kitchen, cooking together for the family."
Shannon Gower, owner of Tahlequah Drug Co., said several children's gifts they are offering this year inspire creativity. Among those toys are building kits, puzzles, and kinetic building activities.
Gower said the store is carrying hard plastic tractors, trucks, and farm animals this year. She said the building kits, along with the farm animal toys, are flying off the shelves, which she partly attributes to the family component of activities and quality of the toy.
"I think because it's something that they can do together as a family, and the little farm animals, they're really high quality," said Gower. "Some are all metal, or they're solid plastic, so they just last. You get the most bang for your buck."
Amy Carter, owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique, said not only is the shop carrying items for the children this season, but some gifts for pets as well. Dog and cat items being sold at Vivid Salon and Boutique for the season are leashes and pet coats, which are a new addition to her inventory.
"I think that [Tahlequah] has a bunch of animal lovers, including myself, and any time you find a nice little sweater for a dog that will be happy to wear on, it's a good time for it. These are very, very soft, and I do think people will love them," said Carter.
Carter said the kids' gifts include bath bombs, beanies, candies, bracelets, and stuffed animals, but also available are "grow kits." This product allows children to grow and plant their own sunflowers and Christmas trees. She said the store is also carrying classic games that most adults will recognize, such as marbles and dominoes. For babies and toddlers, Carter said, themed robes, stuffed animal pacifiers, and various apparel items are good choices.
Vivid Salon and Boutique overstocked this year, Carter said, to decrease the likelihood of mailing or manufacturing delays, so more items are displayed every day. Carter said keeping fresh inventory gives customers a reason to come back each week, as the items are constantly changing.
"I think people like the inventory changing over because there are so many goodies in this store packed in that you honestly cannot catch them with one, two, three, or four trips. That helps if they want to shop local," said Carter.
What's next
The Dec. 3-4 edition of TDP will feature gift ideas for women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.