By Logan Curtis
With Father's Day this upcoming Sunday, many local residents may be in need for last-minute gifts for their dads, husbands or a man in their lives. Tahlequah offers a number of different places to find an unique gift.
Meigs Jewelry isn't just a place to buy a girlfriend earrings or a necklace. It supplies an assortment of men's jewelry, as well. From silver and gold bracelets to watches for as low as $200, there are plenty to find. Along with this, during the Father's Day season, Meigs is selling gift boxes that consists of a book of funny dad sayings, along with other items, like a watch, that can be selected during the purchase.
If dad is looking to do some yard work or other jobs around the house, Tahlequah Lumber has an enormous array of appliances, building and roofing material, tools, and other items.
"Our sales will go on through Father's Day. I think dads would like the socket sets the most," said Landon Daily, Tahlequah Lumber employee.
Buyers can find deals on garden shears, socket sets, and items $20 or less.
Downtown, 490 Creations creates custom artwork and furniture by hand. They use computer numerical control to produce wood and metal art, furniture, and accessories that look good in any home or office.
"Everything we do is custom. If you don't want something right of the shelf and would rather get something handmade, we can help," said Bryan Rigsby, co-owner of 490 Creations.
If unsure about what the recipient might want, gift cards are available on the website.
Another gift card dad may enjoy would be for Kroner and Baer Pub. Kroner and Baer specializes in craft beer that is locally brewed. They also have a selection of wine and ciders. Dad can hang out and enjoy yard games or live music with a trip to this pub.
Workman's is a locally owned and operated department store in downtown Tahlequah.
Workman's offers a variety of men's shirt, hats, boots, pants and other things that any father could use. This weekend, they will be celebrating Father's Day with a large sale across the store.
"All regular-priced men's long and short-sleeved shirts are 15 percent off," said Angela Workman-Cook, owner. "Men's ball caps and Western straw hats are 25 percent off.
Hooey knives and cologne are 10 percent off. Belts and regular-priced men's boots and shoes are 15 percent off."
Along with this, all boots, shoes and jeans that are 40 percent off will be even further discounted with the purchase of additional items.
