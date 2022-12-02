Local businesses offer unique gifts for special women

Several Tahlequah business owners and employees are noticing that certain items are more popular than others when it comes to giving gifts to women.
Beautiquey and the Beast Manager Diana Gordineer said that while clothing, such as coats and cashmere wraps, are often bought for women, jewelry can also be a top seller.
"I think it's something, especially men, want to give to the lady in their life to make them feel special," said Gordineer. "I mean, who doesn't love a little sparkle and a little shine, and with assistance, that can be an easy thing to stylize to the person they are thinking of, whether that is a mom, grandmother, sister, daughter, or a girlfriend."
Women's wallets, sunglasses, and belts are among the smaller items the store is carrying, with Apple Watch bands being one of the most sought-after.
Velvets and monochromatic apparel have been popular, along with bright non-traditional colors.
"It's not your typical reds; there's more teals and pinks, and it's kind of fun to mix that up during the holidays," said Gordineer.
Junie's Closet Sales Manager Mallory King said that when it comes to popular Christmas gifts for women, she has noticed that it hasn't been one particular item leaving the shelves. The store has been selling everything from apparel to self-care items. Mallory said a lot of different types of clothing that have been popular gifts include sweaters, jackets, shackets, etc. Mallory said the store's blankets and fragrance diffusers, which are run by a phone app, are also favored.
"[The diffusers] have always been one of our top seller gifts," said Mallory. "Around this time is when we sell most of them. I think it's because everyone loves for their house to smell good, and with these you are able to change the intensity of the fragrance coming out."
Some new items the store has received are coffee mug designs that promote Tahlequah. Mallory said while they have had the mugs for a while, they try to bring in fresh designs and not order more than two sets to make sure everyone does not receive the same style of mug. Junie's does the same thing with clothes by only ordering six of each item and not ever ordering more than two sets to ensure the uniqueness of the outfits.
Another new, popular item at Junie's Closet with ties to the local scene includes Sasquatch stuffed animals, as the mythical beast is a popular staple of the area.
While Junie's has seen a want for some Tahlequah-related items, Craft Addict has seen an uptick in personalized and custom objects for women.
Heather Crowell, owner and operator, said custom gifts at her store can be emblazoned with names or sayings, such as "Merry Christmas." Crowell believes putting a personalized message on gifts helps give them a special touch.
"I think it just allows you to give someone something that's their own," said Crowell. "Like you put your name on something, it's like your own special gift you gave them."
Some of the items include stockings, hand-tooled leather handbags, puff beanies, tumblers, and more. Three-tiered trays have been an admired, customizable home decoration gift this year, as well. Crowell said the trays can be decorated however the homeowner likes, with varying themes.
Crowell said selling custom tumblers always increases around the holidays, with individual names and Tahlequah Tiger themes being common for tumblers this year.
She said while the season hasn't been "terrible," she has noticed shopping has been down more when compared to last year, which she assumes is due to the current economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.