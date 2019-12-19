While not many people have sugarplums around, the holiday season does bring a lot of sweet treats, and making candy is a tradition in some households.
Fran Ridenhour, with the Woodall Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club, makes sweets she’s familiar with or those that have been passed down through the years, such as fudge with marshmallow cream and skillet cookies. The skillet cookies recipe came from her mother-in-law.
“We kind of grew up with them. My husband’s mother made them every year,” she said. “Don’t let it boil; let it cook for a length of time.”
Those cookies are made with oleo or butter, eggs, sugar, chopped dates, nuts, crisped rice, vanilla, and coconut.
Another easy favorite is orange slices or strawberries dipped in chocolate almond bark.
“The mandarin oranges fold up really well, and you dip them in chocolate,” she said. “They’re a hit with the grandkids.”
Ridenhour said she loves pink peanut patties and peanut clusters. The patties are kind of a praline, she said, while the clusters are a drop cookie with chocolate and butterscotch chips and peanuts.
“I wish I could master divinity and peanut brittle,” said Ridenhour. “The first time I made divinity, it turned out really good, but the second time, it didn’t.”
Tahlequah resident Cate Fritz gives homemade gifts, and has made at least two types of candy so far this season: one traditional and one with a modern twist.
She makes potato candy every Christmas, and tried her hand at chocolate candies with cannabutter, which is butter infused with cannabis.
“Old-fashioned potato candy is an Irish recipe. My grandma used to make it every year,” said Fritz. “It’s super simple to make: one potato, powdered sugar, and peanut butter. Food coloring is optional.”
She said the cannabutter chocolates were “super easy.” She got the idea from melting butter and chocolate together for chocolate fountains.
“I melted 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips in the microwave, and added 1 tablespoon cannabis butter. It melted in as I stirred,” said Fritz. “I then poured it into molds, and put in the freezer for a few minutes to harden. It worked great. They taste better the second day.”
Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator with the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, offered a few tips for successful candy making, including having a good candy thermometer that is accurate.
“Candy thermometers are different. They are made of glass and have words such as 'hard crack,' 'soft ball' written on the side,” she said. “If it does not measure boiling temperature correctly, you will need to adjust the candy temperature during cooking to reflect the difference, or purchase a new one.”
To test the accuracy of the candy thermometer, place the bulb in a pan of rapidly boiling water, being careful not to let the bulb touch the bottom of the pan. Read the temperature at eye level while the thermometer is in the water. It should read 212 degrees while the water is boiling.
Choose a dry – not humid – day for making candy, Winn advises.
“Weather can be a factor in the success of your candy. If you choose to make it on a rainy day, you may need to cook the candy a degree or two higher than stated in the recipe,” she said.
Thin aluminum pans should be avoided when making candy, so use a heavy saucepan to prevent scorching or burning. It should also be large enough to prevent boiling over.
“When making fudge, be sure to bring the mixture to a full boil until it reaches 242 degrees on the candy thermometer. Fudge that does not reach this point will be sticky and soft,” said Winn.
Using the freshest ingredients possible is encouraged.
“If your recipe calls for butter, use it instead of margarine. Butter comes in salted and unsalted varieties. Unless your recipe calls for a specific one, either will work,” Winn said. “Margarine and butter spreads may not be a good substitute because they do not create the right texture needed for candy. Butter also gives candy that rich, creamy taste we associate with candy.”
Winn suggested eating favorite candies in moderation and getting plenty of exercise.
“My kids’ favorites are truffles made with Oreos. Everything sweet is good,” she said.
Her grandmother’s cream cheese candy recipe has been passed down in the family, and it's one Winn still makes. It features roasted pecans, cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and powdered sugar.
Another important aspect is storing the candy properly, if large batches are made.
“For most candy, all you need to do is wrap it well in plastic wrap. Divide the candy into smaller batches and wrap. Store the wrapped candy in boxes, tins or cartons with tight-fitting lids,” said Winn. “If you make small hard candies, sprinkle them with finely ground sugar – not powdered– and store in a jar with a tight-fitting lid.”
She recommends not mixing candies that absorb moisture – caramels, mints, hard candies, and toffee – in the same container as candies that lose moisture, like fudge, fondant, and meringues.
“If these types of candies are mixed, the hard candies will become sticky,” said Winn. “For fudge, it is best to use wax paper to individually wrap or separate layers in your storage container.”
