Local car club gears up for annual toy run

The Cherokee Cruisin' Classic Car Club is getting up for the nonprofit’s annual toy run.
5C’s president Allen Rule said the car club’s toy run will take place Dec. 4 and accepts donations all year long. Last year's event garnered over 1,600 toys for kids in Cherokee County.
Club vice president Clark Cox said the organization's goal is to help those in need.
“Our major goal every year is helping families have a Christmas that they might not have by making sure their children have toys,” said Cox.
While the club helps through donations to the toy run and local technical schools, they also help to keep the community safe through the donation of smoke detectors to local fire departments.
“We feel like Cherokee County is home to all of us and Cherokee County has been good to us,” said Rule. “We enjoy living here. We feel like it’s the least we can do.”
The nonprofit was unofficially started in 1985 and was incorporated in 1989 by several men who had a common interest in old classic cars.
Rule said the group is trying to preserve classic cars and protect the knowledge surrounding them.
“We’re trying to preserve them as much as we can and try to keep the knowledge base available for anyone. Even if they are younger and they want to tackle an old classic car we can give them helpful knowledge,” said Rule.
Cox said the organization helps people by also offering advice about cars in general.
“Technology has changed so much that just a box of tools doesn’t necessarily fix a car anymore,” said Cox. “That’s one of the benefits of being associated with a group of like-minded individuals. Ford people don’t have to just hang out with Ford people, and Honda people don’t have to just hang around Honda people to gain knowledge about vehicles. That’s the one great thing about having car or motorcycle clubs.”
Although the club’s membership has increased to around 50 people, Rule said it struggles to entice younger members to join, as the majority of the club’s members are over 50 years old.
“They don’t know very much about classic cars,” said Rule. “You don’t hear about them that much on TV or anything, so a lot of them don’t really realize the importance of the classic cars and the basic mechanics of them and different things. They don’t realize how special some of them are. I feel like if we can educate them a little more it can create an interest.”
Other upcoming events being hosted by the club include the annual April car show and the annual fall cruise, which will take place in October.
Phil Ward, a 5C’s Car Club board member, said the cruise was created to just allow members to enjoy it.
Ward has been a member of the car club for about 14 years. He believes the organization is an important asset to the area as it helps others in Cherokee County through events, like the toy run.
His hope for people getting involved with the club is the comradery and family aspect he has received.
“They’re family,” said Ward. “That’s what I call them ‘my car club family.’”
