Local child care providers may qualify for subsidies

Oklahoma child care providers who have maintained active status since March 15 may be receiving supplemental payments through CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds.
Approximately $9.6 million will be awarded to more than 2,200 child care centers across the state.
“Child care workers have been on the front lines of delivering stable care for Oklahoma’s children throughout this pandemic, and their ability to safely expand provided services will be a critical component in reviving Oklahoma’s economy,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt in a press release. “This supplemental funding will help stabilize the child care industry as it continues to provide a critical resource for our state in the days and months ahead.”
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will deliver the one-time funds as Child Care Quality and Sustainability Payments, and the amounts will be based on the OKDHS Reaching for the Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System program.
The Reaching for the Stars program began in 1998 as a way of improving the quality of child care and to offer incentives to providers. Day care centers and home day cares can be providers.
“Oklahoma’s Quality Rating Improvement System was designed to assist individual providers in improving the care and education they provide for children, raise the professional development level of child care providers, and increase parents’ awareness of the importance of positive practices in child care,” said Keili McEwen, OKDHS communications director.
The program has four levels, each with specific criteria that must be met, with each level building off the one below it.
“Licensed programs operating year-round receive a minimum of three unannounced monitoring visits per year. These visits determine compliance with minimum standards while licensing staff are present, and may also include monitoring for Reaching for the Stars criteria,” said McEwen.
According to www.okdhs.org, they are:
• One Star programs meet minimum licensing requirements, including having a ratio of one master teacher for every 60 children.
• One Star Plus programs meet additional quality criteria which includes additional training, reading to children daily, parent involvement, and program assessment.
• Two Star programs meet additional quality criteria or are nationally accredited.
• Three Star programs meet additional quality criteria and are nationally accredited.
Cherokee County has one Three Star facility; 16 Two Star facilities; two One-plus Star facilities; and 16 One Star facilities. The Three Star facility is the Cherokee Nation Children’s Village. Many of the One Star facilities are Head Start centers. Not all centers participating in the Reaching for the Stars program accept OKDHS subsidies.
Providers are not required to move higher than the One Star rating, but they may take voluntary actions to improve. These actions can include increased professional development or teacher qualifications, hosting family engagement activities, implementing Early Learning Guidelines, and more.
“Our goal is for each provider to ‘reach for the stars,’ grow professionally and be recognized for their accomplishments, for parents and the public to recognize and value quality practices, and for all of Oklahoma’s children to benefit from the highest quality early childhood experiences,” said McEwen.
The supplemental payment amounts available for child care stabilization will range from $500 for a zero star home day care to $10,000 to a Three Star day care center. Applications are not required, as payments will automatically be given to licensed providers based on their Star rating and active status by Sept. 15.
“A fully-functional, high-quality childcare sector is critical to the success of Oklahoma’s children and families. That is even more true today as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis,” said Human Services Secretary Justin Brown in a release. “This infusion of CARES Act funding will help ensure the future sustainability of the industry, ultimately providing critical resources to parents and caregivers during this difficult time.”
All licensed child care providers also had the opportunity to apply for reimbursement for expenses incurred due to the coronavirus, such as personal protective equipment or extra cleaning. That deadline was July 31.
