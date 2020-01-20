Every year, people across the country gather around their TVs, often surrounded by an assortment of snacks and drinks, to witness the biggest game of the year: the Super Bowl.
Although Oklahoma is not home to any National Football League teams, fans are likely to tune in, as 98.2 million people turned their attention to the game last year - and that was the lowest number of viewers for the Super Bowl in 11 years. But before the kickoff Feb. 2, players will be preparing for the perhaps biggest game of their careers, while local establishments will be preparing to host a slate of events and activities for the most-watched sporting event in the U.S.
Dewain's Place in Tahlequah will be hosting a party for gridiron fans, who also have a chance to win cash by participating in the bar's football squares. The squares are $25 each and the bettors will have their names placed on the square grid randomly. If the number a person has corresponds with the final number in the score of each quarter, he or she can be rewarded handsomely.
"You're purely just paying $25 at a shot to win $500," said Kyle Batch Hancock, manager at Dewain's Place. "We did $10 squares for the OU, OSU Bedlam game and one person won three quarters. They won $750."
While the joint frequently features a lineup of musicians, the tunes will be paused for Super Bowl Sunday so the projector can be used to show the game.
"We have one that comes down in front of the stage," said Hancock. "It's, I believe, a 100-inch projector screen that works pretty good, and depending on the crowd, we can run sound through the Bluetooth speaker on the wall, so the game sound can be on as well, instead of music."
Patrons will also have a chance to ingest some pre-game nourishment, as Hancock said Dewain's will likely have smoked bologna and pork shoulders, free of charge. The bar will have game-day specials on drinks.
When it first opened under different ownership, Kroner & Baer Pub didn't have the amenities it does today. Now boasting several TVs both indoors and on the back patio, the outfit is suitable for pub crawlers who want to catch the game and have a beer. Before loading up on suds poured from one of their 16 taps, patrons might want to fill up their stomachs.
"We'll open at 3 [p.m.] and we will be cooking bratwurst and burgers for free," said Manager Ben Stacey. "Also we'll have chips, popcorn - finger food type stuff."
A local performing arts school held a fundraiser over the weekend by offering football squares for the conference championships that occurred Sunday. At $5 a square, folks had a chance to win up to $100 and also support the Academy of Performing Arts Tahlequah. Lena Huffman said the academy will offer the squares again for the Super Bowl, if the first round of squares turned out successful. Fans can call the academy at 918-803-1408 for more information.
If local residents need a place to watch the game, Buffalo Wild Wings has no shortage of TVs and will be airing the game.
With the Kansas City Chiefs being one of the closest NFL teams to Tahlequah, many locals are hoping to see them win the Super Bowl. Leslie King said she'll be rooting for the Chiefs while "making some wings and calzones."
Other viewers of the sport, like Anthony Swaim, would like to see the Chiefs prevail, but not because he's a die-hard fan.
"Prefer the Chiefs to win it all, only because I drafted them in my playoff pool," he said. "Other than that, couldn't care less as long as my squares hit."
While millions of Americans will have their eyes glued to the TV Feb. 2, not every area resident will pay attention.
"I couldn't care less, actually," said Brent Been. "I will probably watch an Andy Griffith marathon and grill bratwurst with some fine German beer."
