Apprehension is escalating across the globe over the outbreak of a respiratory illness that has infected more than 80,000 and killed more than 2,800, and even in Cherokee County, precautions are being taken to safeguard the population.
With at least 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus now in the U.S., Oklahomans are beginning to worry it will expand into their communities. The virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, where it significantly impacted daily life. At one point, entire cities were shut down for weeks at time, according to Xuan Li, instructional coordinator for Asian programs at Northeastern State University.
“Within Wuhan, Hubei, at first – and also followed by all of the cities in China – people are actually required to stay at home for the entire period,” said Li. “All the schools shut down, all the companies shut down, all of the restaurants. Everything was closed. So people are having to stay at home. In the beginning, every family [could] have one person go outside to get their groceries.”
The Chinese government built two hospitals in a little over a week in Wuhan. Thousands of health professionals have volunteered to help test and treat the 11 million people who live there. At an information booth set up Feb. 26 in the basement of the NSU University Center Wednesday, Li explained the conditions in which hospital staff have been working.
“In the early stage, they were really short on medical supplies, face masks, gloves, goggles,” he said. “You can only wear that for four to six hours. After that, you need to change it; otherwise, you have the risk of having the virus. During those hours, you would not be able to drink, you would not be able eat, you would not be able to go to the restroom. A lot of the ladies were actually wearing diapers or something for them to be able to last that long.”
Although President Donald Trump called the coronavirus "the Democrats’ new hoax" on Friday, members of the Tahlequah community are worried the virus could reach Oklahoma. The Daily Press has also received a phone call from a local resident worried that members of the Asian community might bring in the virus, especially if they went home to China for a visit.
Local institutions have take steps to deflect an outbreak, and have put protocols in place in case the virus arrives.
Northeastern State University Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery said the institution has no report of students being directly impacted by the coronavirus.
"But there are students who care deeply about those who have been impacted around the world and are committed to gathering donations of personal health items and distributing them to those in need," Mabery said.
He said NSU reviewed all international students' plans to ensure no one had traveled to or from a region affected by the coronavirus.
“NSU's Department of Public Safety monitors if any students were exposed to the coronavirus due to international travel and is in regular communication with local and national safety administrators engaged in similar activities," Mabery said. "NSU's Public Safety officials and others work closely with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to address any travel that might expose NSU to the coronavirus.”
NSU President Dr. Steve Turner had planned to visit China and Japan for student recruitment purposes, and if the virus had not come to the forefront of international concerns, his iternary would have brought him back to Tahlequah last week. However, with the CDC advising the public to limit travel to China, Turner's trip was delayed.
“NSU’s relationship has not diminished with our international partners,” said Mabery. “Our thoughts are with our partners that have been impacted by the outbreak.”
Cherokee Nation is also taking steps to address the issue. According to Cherokee Nation Communications, the tribe “has formed a coronavirus planning and preparedness response team comprised of administration, public health, health services, emergency management, communications and facilities to prepare and respond to any potential confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Cherokee Nation and ensure tribal citizens' safety.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has a precautionary plan in place for reigning in the coronavirus. According to Anthony Lee, director of Acute Disease Services for the OSDH, officials have been sending health alert notifications to their partners, with recommendations and guidelines from the CDC. OSDH has not identified any positive cases of the disease, but it has tested three individuals whose results were negative, and another two people have results pending.
“If somebody returned from China and developed symptoms, then they would actually be under monitoring by the county health department staff and they would be checking in with them for 14 days from the last day they left China,” said Lee. “If they were to become symptomatic, they are to call the health department immediately and then to also notify the health care facility they plan to go to for them to prepare to receive them.”
Lee also said if someone receives a positive result from a health facility, the specimens collected would be sent to the CDC to confirm the results.
“Then if it’s positive at the CDC, we would contact [the investigation department] to see who the [infected person] had contact with, and then we would do our normal notification of potentially exposed people and follow up with them,” said Lee.
According to the state health department’s website, the CDC does not recommend any travel to China at this time. The OSDH also states the virus is not spreading in the U.S., but it details ways for Oklahomans to protect themselves from contracting the virus. Suggestions include avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and washing hands often with soap and water.
For more information about the coronavirus in Oklahoma, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
