Task force officials informed the public during a Feb. 1 Tahlequah City Council meeting that COVID-19 numbers are trending downward.
Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force met earlier that day and discussed vaccination distribution efforts.
“Twenty-five hundred vaccines have been administered so far through Northeastern Health System,” said Long. “Oklahoma is in the top 10 for our vaccination efforts. Seventy percent of the vaccine the state of Oklahoma has received has been administered to patients.”
Cherokee Nation has been active with clinical trials and working on different methods to treat the virus. Long said PPE and bed capacity are available at both NHS and W.W. Hastings Hospital.
“Things are trending in the right direction. However, new strains of COVID-19 are showing up,” said Long. “Cherokee Nation stated they have vaccinated over 10,000 patients and from an epidemiological perspective; deaths are stabilizing and admissions across the state are declining. The test positively rate is also trending downward.”
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, said the trend is to be expected.
“Given the fact that Thanksgiving – and of course, there was a spike [during] Christmas – what we’re seeing is the folks who have passed away due to this virus,” he said.
Ratliff spoke with someone who had been on a ventilator for the past 28 days and contracted the virus around Christmas.
“If you take those factors, that’s where there’s a delay in the death number, but it’s still rising at this point,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff said the ERTF will begin tracking the number of vaccines being administered.
“That’s the biggest push for the ERTF to make at the point: Please get vaccinated. Do it for your grandparents, do it for your parents, do it for your kids, do it for your community,” he said.
No action was taken on updating the sick leave policy related to employee promotion and transfers. If an employee is selected for promotion, he will receive a higher level of pay than what he is currently receiving, in accordance with the pay resolution adopted by the City Council.
“If the employee promoting or transferring is a union employee, transferring into a non-union position, their level benefits will be converted accordingly; vacation will be converted into same policy as all non-union city employees that is in effect and has been approved by City Council. Sick pay will be converted into the same policy as all non-union city employees that is in effect and approved by City Council,” the policy states.
However, the policy is for the fire department only; accrued sick leave amount over the maximum amount allowable per sick leave policy will be paid at the time of the promotion or transfer, at a rate of four hours of unused sick leave, and for one hour pay at the rate of pay before promotion or transfer.
Tahlequah Fire Lt. and Union President Travis Miller said it should be negotiated, as it only affects firefighters.
Ratliff clarified the city sent the union a notification advising they were changing the policy. He then asked if the union gave the city any instruction on how to proceed.
“We received an email saying that [City Administrator Alan Chapman] realized we had a right to negotiate, but he didn’t feel like it had adversely affected the union. I sent him an email saying I felt like it did,” said Miller.
Mayor Sue Catron asked if negotiations should be conducted through the standard annual process.
“If there’s a policy like this that comes up and you guys want to negotiate it through the year, you can request that we negotiate it through the year,” said Miller.
Catron told the board if it took no action, it would be a part of the agreement.
The board gave the nod to modify the Tahlequah Farmers' Market agreement by allowing use of the smaller pavilion. President Marla Saeger said they’ve had to make adjustments with the pandemic and are planning for the upcoming season.
“COVID-19 will still be a major issue, and our plans are to have both an online and open-air market,” said Saeger. “With the open-air [being] open, we expect our online will decrease. Since it was so good to the people that used it, we’re going to keep it open.”
TFM was awarded another two-year contract to use the Leoser Pavilion as well.
The board approved lifting the moratorium to allow the hiring of a code compliance officer.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
