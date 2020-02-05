Local Democrats continuing to jump ship to GOP

Cherokee County residents have until Friday, Feb. 7, to register for the presidential primary election, and they can do so by visiting the Cherokee County Election Board at 914 S. College Ave.
Though the registration deadline is just a day away, local voters still have a little time to decide whom to cast their ballots for. Independents will also have a chance to vote in the primary election this year, on the Democratic ticket.
Those who aren't registered, or need to change their registrations, may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Feb. 7. Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after March 3.
As of January 2020, 23,869 county residents were registered to vote, 12,165 of whom were registered Democrats and 8,034 Republicans. There are also 138 Libertarians and 3,512 independents registered.
Since November, 11 Republicans changed their registration to Democratic; 88 Democrats switched to Republican; 14 independents opted to register Republican; and seven changed from Democratic to independent. Two Republicans changed to Libertarian, and three independents became Democrats. One Libertarian decided to join the GOP, and five Republicans became independent.
Rozell said those who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters. The County Election Board responds in writing to everyone who submits an application for registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains why the application was not approved.
Rozell said anyone who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.
Early voting for the primary elections is Feb. 27-29. Absentee ballots are available now, for those who wish to stay home.
An application can be downloaded at www.ok.gov/elections. The Cherokee County Election Board can also mail absentee ballots to voters.
For more information, call 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.