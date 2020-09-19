There is a sense of optimism among Cherokee County Democrats this election cycle.
They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new headquarters on Thursday evening, which allowed members of the community to meet the leadership and candidates of the party.
"There's been a lot of excitement for the Biden Harris ticket," said Cherokee County Vice Chair Dell Barnes.
The leadership assures the public that there are ways to get involved and volunteer in order to promote positive change in the community.
When asked how Democrats can be so optimistic while living in such a red state, Yolette Ross answered that it's like building a house brick by brick.
"One day, it may be blue, but you will only get that by getting good candidates and getting out to vote. Anything can be done if you put your mind to it," she said.
Ross, like many Cherokee County Democrats, believes that Biden and Harris have the ability to turn heads. They are excited that he has the knowledge and experience necessary to run the country, something that many of them feel has been lacking in the current administration.
There are many other reasons to vote this November, as a lot of positions are up for grabs. Democrats are also supporting Danyell Lanier for U.S. House of Representatives, Abby Broyles for U.S. Senate, Jack Reavis for OK Senate District 9, Dyllon Fite for OK Senate District 3, Matt Meredith of OK House District 4, and Jason Chennault for Cherokee County Sheriff.
The party is encouraging community members to register to vote. They offer copies of voter registration at headquarters, and are happy to direct them to the election board office.
Many who want to do more than put up a yard sign have asked the democratic leadership how they can get involved.
"Get in touch with Beth Purdy Cohen who coordinates the staffing headquarters," said Barnes, who is willing to talk to people one on one to see which specific campaign they want to volunteer for. "Matt Meredith [and others] is running an active campaign and needs help knocking on doors and putting up signs."
Community members can also volunteer to work with Phyllis Spears and Dee Sportsman to make phone calls to Cherokee County Democrats. They are currently doing phone training using the Minivan app, and they need more volunteers to make calls to remind people to get registered to vote.
For information, interested people can go to the Cherokee Democrat Headquarters, 301 S. Muskogee Ave., or they can leave a message at 405-456-9324.
Yard signs are available at the headquarters for free, but leaders encourage community members to donate $5-10 for the Biden/Harris signs.
Democrats are excited to elect a new president for many reasons, explained Cherokee County Democratic Chair Pam Iron.
"They want to protect Medicare, and they want to protect those with pre-existing conditions, but more than anything, people are worried about the pandemic that overshadows everything else that's going on," said Iron.
Democrats blame Trump for covering up and intentionally misstating the gravity of the spread of the coronavirus, and also for not providing the necessary leadership, policies, and infrastructure to combat it.
Iron explained that the soul of this campaign is in its people.
"Our volunteers are creative and are finding solutions to our challenges. One of our volunteers, instead of staying inside the office, pulled his chair on the street so people can see him. Since then, the number of walk-ins has increased because people know we are open," said Iron.
Volunteers have also been responsible for writing the phone scripts for different political candidates.
"Candidates put real money to run ads based on the writing of volunteers here in Cherokee County," said Iron, and she felt proud to know that volunteers spearheaded that initiative.
Cherokee County Democrats are optimistic about the upcoming election because they believe that they are promoting a message of optimism, and not fear.
"It is difficult to combat fear," said Ross, "but you need to get out there and tell the truth."
She, like many Democrats, believes that truth and optimism will be the message that will resonate with Cherokee County voters.
