FORT GIBSON - ServPro held its 53rd annual convention from July 5-9, at the Hilton Anatole Dallas in Dallas, Texas. ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh counties and Tahlequah received the Legacy Gold award at a gala award ceremony.
Brandon Wilson, Carrie A. Jordan, and Jason Kelley of ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties and Tahlequah joined a group of more than 1,050 franchise owners in attendance. The event also recognized 58 ServPro entrepreneurs who surpassed $1 million in revenue for the first time in the past business year.
"It's exciting and satisfying to receive this award, particularly in this difficult business environment," said Brandon Wilson, owner of ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh counties and Tahlequah. "At a time when there seemed to be more challenges than solutions, ServPro continued to provide expert guidance and service. This allowed our team of dedicated remediation specialists to continue to provide reliable, prompt, professional fire and water cleanup and restoration, mold mitigation, and remediation services to home and business owners in our community when they needed our help. My sincere thanks to ServPro and to the entire team at ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties & Tahlequah for a great year."
This year's convention, themed "Building Teams, Achieving Dreams," was the first time since 2019 that the entire ServPro franchise system gathered in person for a week of seminars, training sessions, and a franchise-to-franchise exchange of ideas, inspiration, experience, networking, and team building. This year's keynote speaker was Troy Hazard, a seasoned business leader, author, television host, and franchise expert. Convention attendees could select from 47 workshops and breakout sessions covering all aspects of franchise ownership and management, the latest innovations from ServPro, and the latest developments in disaster recovery and restoration.
"We were excited to be able to host a system-wide, in-person gathering again this year," said Rick Isaacson, CEO of ServPro Industries, LLC. "More than 90% of our franchise system registered for this event, and it was a great week of networking and re-energizing for both our corporate team and our franchise owners and their key team members. As always, I am proud to recognize our high-achieving franchises and excited to share the latest ServPro innovations and business support tools with our franchise family. Congratulations to our award winners, and thanks to every member of the ServPro team for another great year of service to their communities."
For more information about ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties and Tahlequah, an award-winning member of ServPro's team of disaster remediation professionals, contact Brandon Wilson at 918-913-4490, or carrie.kelley@ServPromuskogee.com, or visit www.ServPro.com.
