Local doc makes it into international film fest

A local documentary has been accepted into an international film festival, and its director believes that in itself is a win.
"Brinlee" was directed by Jeremy Scott, produced by B.J. Baker, and written by Scott and Jack Reavis. The film is centered on Rex Brinlee Jr., a notorious criminal in the Cherokee County area in the mid-'60s to early ‘70s, and premiered in February to “excellent” feedback.
The documentary was recently accepted into the American Golden Picture International Film Festival.
“This one is a monthly film festival, so that’s really cool,” said Scott. “It’s the first one to come in. I’ve got ['Brinlee'] submitted to several, I don’t know how many, festivals."
Some of these include contests in New York, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, and abroad.
“We’ll see how it goes,” said Scott. ““The goal is to get ['Brinlee'] into as many [film festivals] as Grover did, so we’re halfway there.”
Scott said that “Grover Bishop: Making of a Legend,” his and Baker’s first collaboration, got into two film festivals: Austin Lift-Off and North Hollywood CineFest.
“I expect this ['Brinlee'] to do better,” said Scott. “I think it’s a better doc, a better story. We had so much more information to work with.”
Scott said the documentary could have easily been 3-1/2 hours long
“Some of the subjects covered could be their own documentaries,” he said. “I just feel like anyone who looks at ['Brinlee'] will have to take us into consideration.”
However, winning these festivals isn’t of much importance to Scott.
“Just getting in is the win for me," he said.
Scott wants more “out-of-state and international eyeballs” on the film.
“Films don’t purely exists for competition,” he said.
According to Scott, true crime documentaries are “really hot” right now.
“So many of the famous ones – John Wayne Gacy, [Charles] Manson – they’ve been done to death, so that audience is always looking for more,” he said.
Even though the events of “Brinlee” crimes occurred a while ago, Scott said, it taking place in small town Oklahoma makes it new, in a way.
Check it out
The film is available to watch for free at brinleefilm.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.