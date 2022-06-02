Filed on March 10 by the The Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision, a local doctor's Oklahoma medical license has been suspended for 30 days, beginning June 1.
According to the board filing, Larry D. Sumner, M.D., was found guilty of unprofessional conduct, specifically the "failure to establish a physician/patient relationship prior to providing patient specific medical services, care or treatment in violation of Okla. Admin. Code § 435:10-7-4(49)."
The board filing stated that Sumner submitted voluntarily to the jurisdiction, "voluntarily waiv[ing] his right to a full hearing, submit[ing] to the jurisdiction of the Board and agree[ing] to abide by the terms and conditions of this Order."
The Oklahoma State Medical Board and Sumner were in agreement on the facts of the case, including that the doctor provided "three blank templates with his electronic signature: one for medical marijuana for adults, one for juveniles and one for caregivers" for use in medical marijuana applications at a telemedicine company, Jiffy Doctor.
Nichol Vagrosky, owner of Jiffy Doctor stated that Sumner has never been employed with his company.
"Jiffy Doctor is independent of the doctors in which we work with as we are a management company to help patients get their medical card," said Vagrosky. "From the day Dr. Sumner ceased contracting with my company, his recommendations were deleted and never used for a single patient."
Jennifer Daniels, a representative of Northeastern Health System, said that while the doctor has had courtesy privileges with NHS, he has never worked there.
"He has never been employed at NHS," said Daniels.
In addition to a 30-day suspension of his medical license, Sumner has been fined $5,000 and has been ordered to "never recommend or prescribe medical marijuana using his Oklahoma license."
Sumner's medical license has not been suspended indefinitely.
A request for comment from Sumner's attorney was not returned before press time.
