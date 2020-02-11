WICHITA, Kansas – Taylor M. Greenhaw of Tahlequah is among the more than 3,300 students who were on the Wichita State University dean's honor roll for fall 2019.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WSU enrolls about 16,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
