Due to staff shortages, on Aug. 27, Tahlequah Public Schools moved its elementary schools to virtual learning, following an announcement at Keys that its elementary school would be shuttered temporarily. In both districts, parents and grandparents are again in a familiar bind as they try to manage children's' education at home.
Many area parents are balancing their children's' schedules and helping them get to their virtual classes on time. They are also keeping up with classwork and making sure they perform their daily reading and other school-related exercises. Others are sending their kids to day care because they cannot take off work to teach their kids at home. Some parents are abandoning public schools in favor of homeschooling or charter schools, such as Epic.
Tina Brewer is the mother of three kids who attend Heritage Elementary and Tahlequah Middle School. She became frustrated with policies implemented by the State of Oklahoma and decided her children were no longer safe in an in-person environment. Last year, her kids were enrolled in school virtually, but she let them return to class for the past couple months of school after the vaccine had rolled out and when there was a mask mandate.
For Brewer, choosing to pull her children from TPS was a difficult decision.
“I have loved all of the Heritage teachers and staff dearly; they have always taken very good care of my children. I am saddened that politics have had to play a role in schools, which has prevented them from taking the proven measures that can help keep children in traditional school,” she said.
Brewer felt inspired to attempt homeschooling after helping her children through virtual school last year. She realized she could do it on her own, but she also recognizes that not everyone is fortunate enough to be in a position to teach their children at home.
“So many in our community need kids in school, especially the kids. We cannot protect our children at school right now, and because of the health conditions of our children, we have chosen to move to a homeschool option for now,” she said.
Adrian Martin is a parent of two children who attend Keys Elementary and one who attends the middle school. All three students are in quarantine until Sept. 7, and as with many families, the change has drastically altered the balance of their home and school life. Martin works in Tahlequah and does not get home until the evening.
“I’m still working my normal daytime job, and I don’t get out of here until the evening. It’s between 5 and 6 p.m. before I make it home, and then I have to go over the kids’ virtual learning to make sure they did what they were supposed to, not to mention the evening having to do their 30 minute reading that’s required of them every night on top of their school work. It’s just a lot to squeeze into a few hours, and to have them in bed by 9 p.m.,” she said.
For Martin, the hard work is worth the sacrifice, because she believes it is most important to keep the community safe.
“So, as a parent, it’s been very stressful, but I do understand as well why we are having to do it. It’s about keeping people safe. And I would much rather the community be safe,” she said.
She also said the change is impacting the family's finances.
“It’s also impacting money because we have to make sure we have plenty of food at home, not just for one meal, but for three meals now, whereas they were able to receive free meals at the school. Now they are at home for breakfast and lunch, as well as dinner, so that’s more of an expense out of pocket,” she said.
While Tahlequah and Keys students are still offered school lunches, it is not possible for many working parents to make arrangements to pick them up in the middle of the day.
