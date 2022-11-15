The Cherokee County Health Services Council is planning a World AIDS Day event on Dec. 1.
The event will take place at the Tahlequah Armory, Room 3, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will include a traditional hog fry – pork, beans, fried potatoes, and fry bread – complete with door prizes and speakers/videos of those who have been affected by AIDS/HIV.
World AIDS Day is observed on Dec. 1 each year. It is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV. This is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV.
While great strides have been made over the four decades since the first known reported cases of AIDS, this disease remains a public health challenge. World AIDS Day is an opportunity for every community and everyone to honor the more than 32 million people who have died worldwide from AIDS-related illnesses. For more information on World AIDS Day, go to https://www.cdc.gov/worldaidsday/.
The CCHSC was founded in 1999 under the Oklahoma Interlocal Cooperation Act, which created a quasi-intergovernmental agency to serve the public good on behalf of multiple public entities. The Cherokee County Health Services Council's founding board members are Northeastern Health System, the Cherokee Nation, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, and Northeastern State University.
CCHSC also networks with local healthcare providers and three community coalitions. CCHSC facilitates one of the coalitions – the Cherokee County Community Health Coalition, with members from local social service agencies, Tahlequah Public Schools, and multiple health-based entities.
