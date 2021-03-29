Local experts dispel rumors about COVID, vaccinations

Health officials on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic have been combating rumors and myths regarding vaccines, masks, and the virus itself, along with the novel virus that changed everyday life.
Stacie Larmon, director of Pharmacy at Northeastern Health System, said there have been rumors and misinformation from all kinds of sources surrounding the coronavirus vaccine, which have made some patients nervous to get one. She said some people have adopted a wait-and-see approach for mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.
“That’s understandable, considering it’s a new technology platform in medicine,” she said. “The perception is this was rushed to market in under a year, but the fact of the matter is that researchers have been working on mRNA as a therapeutic for around 25 years now. Within the past decade, there have been significant breakthroughs that made it possible to bring mRNA vaccines to the market quickly.”
A myriad of myths and false rumors have circulated about the COVID vaccines, some more baseless than others, such as the conspiracy theory that Bill Gates is secretly implanting microchips into patients’ arms. This is one of many falsehoods disseminated throughout online platforms. Another claim is that the vaccine can infect people with COVID-19. This is not the case, according to Larmon, who said all vaccines approved take small snippets of the DNA used to make the spike protein on the outside of the virus that causes COVID-19. And because vaccines use a very small amount of the virus and not the entire virus, there is no way for it to make the virus more capable of causing an infection.
“The vaccine then instructs your cells to make the spike protein, which in turn activates the body’s immune response,” she said. “The spike protein is then dissolved through processes that happen all the time in your body. It’s basically teaching your immune system that when it ‘sees’ that spike protein again, to recognize it as a bad thing and to attack it.”
According to Dr. Roger Montgomery, medical director for Cherokee Nation Health Services, the process through which the spike protein dissolves happens when the person’s cells break down the mRNA strands and dispose of them using enzymes in the cell. The strand never enters the cell’s nucleus or affects the genetic material, so these types of vaccines cannot alter a person’s DNA, either.
Some people suspect the vaccine causes infertility, and that antibodies meant to protect against the coronavirus will prevent the placenta from properly developing. Larmon said there is no evidence to support this claim. She said the rumor is based off the fact that one of the functions of spike proteins produced by humans is to attach the placenta to the uterus.
“In the studies that have been published for the vaccines, for the Moderna at least, there were patients that received the vaccine and then became pregnant after they received the vaccine,” Larmon said. “I would expect it to be the same for other vaccines. The part of the spike protein that was used for each of the vaccines was very specific for SARS-COV-2 virus to prevent the immune system from recognizing the body as a target.”
Another common rumor about the vaccine is that those who have already received a flu vaccination don’t need it, or that people with suppressed immune systems should not get vaccinated because it could be dangerous. However, no inoculation for the flu virus would be able to teach the immune system to recognize COVID as a dangerous invader, said Larmon, because the two viruses are structurally different.
“As far as patients with a weakened immune system, the CDC states they are eligible for the vaccines,” Larmon said. “They acknowledge there isn’t a lot of data regarding vaccinations in this population, but do point out the vaccines are not live vaccines and therefore could be safely administered to patients who are immunocompromised. It’s important to note these patients may be at an increased risk of severe COVID-19.”
Those who are worried about a particular aspect of the various COVID-19 vaccines now available should consult with their doctor to go over any concerns.
