The Nasturtium Garden Club has awarded two families "Yard of the Month" for June.
Craig and Patsy Clifford, at 1001 S. Owens St., received this award years ago, but the yard has undergone several additions. They have added a shade garden and a new wildflower bed to an already flower-packed yard. The shade garden is a natural garden with caladiums, new guinea impatiens, hydrangeas, coleus, native plants, brunneria, lady of the Nile, cora bells, and dragon wing begonias.
The second yard recognized for June was awarded to Bridget and Brian Cowlishaw at 421 W. Shawnee. This yard, with its English garden theme, is a prideful love affair for Bridget. Each year, she adds to her garden and eventually hopes to cover her entire yard sans grass. She has "garden rooms" throughout the area with walk paths in between. Some of the plants in her garden include Brazilian verbena, blue salvia, rose campion, daisies, daylilies, lambs ear, teras lilac, white poppies, globe thistle, apricot foxgloves, roses, and bee balm. Her yard also contains elderberry plants.
