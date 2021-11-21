Local Farm Bureau members attend OKFB meeting

NORMAN - Members of Cherokee County Farm Bureau traveled to Norman to attend the Oklahoma Farm Bureau's 80th annual meeting, Nov. 5-7.
OKFB members from all 77 counties elected new leaders, set organizational policy for the coming year, recognized outstanding members with numerous awards and learned from outstanding speakers and presenters.
"We are grateful to gather in-person as a Farm Bureau family once again," said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. "It gives Farm Bureau members a chance to celebrate, fellowship and learn while growing our grassroots organization."
CCFW Women's Leadership Committee Chair Kelly Blair was elected to serve as an OKFB delegate at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Convention, Jan. 7-12 in Atlanta. Blair also serves on the state WLC.
CCFB received a Five-Star Presidential Award for 2021. Counties excelling in program areas such as membership, public policy, local affairs, service to members, Women's Leadership Committee and Young Farmers and Ranchers are honored with a Presidential Star Award.
Members had the chance to hear from a number of speakers, including Sen. James Lankford, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, and Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum.
The OFB annual meeting is the organization's largest gathering of farmers and ranchers every year.
OKFB has a presence in all 77 Oklahoma counties and serves as the voice of agriculture and the rural way of life.
To learn more, visit www.okfarmbureau.org.
