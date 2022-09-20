Tahlequah Farmers’ Market was recently voted best farmers’ market in the state of Oklahoma.
TFM president Marla Saeger said the contest was staged by the American Farmland Trust. Individuals were able to vote for their favorite markets on AFT’s website. Over 8,000 farmers’ markets across the country were in the running.
“We got No. 1 in Oklahoma, No. 7 in the Southwest Region, and No. 75 in the U.S.A.,” she said. “Not bad!”
Saeger said this win gets TFM some “big bragging rights.”
“It also gives us the knowledge that our community supports us, which is the most important thing,” she said.
TFM has been hosting its market weekly since April.
“This past season has been rough on our farmers,” said Saeger. “Extreme heat for record length, drought, and finally the nail in the coffin for a few were the blister beetles.”
Saeger said she is amazed at the perseverance of these gardeners and farmers.
“They were even able to satisfy our needs for our Farm 2 School program for our third-graders,” said Saeger.
TFM is now working on the Cherokee County Mobile Market.
“We will be having a six-week pilot program in October through November to learn how to make this work,” she said.
Saeger said they have some wonderful partners, which includes TSET, Cherokee County Health Services Council, Oklahoma State University Extension Office, Cherokee County Commissioners, and Cherokee County Health Department.
“We have the knowledge that we have gained over the past nine years working with [Tahlequah Bringing Everyones’ Strengths Together] to provide the mini markets to the elementary schools,” she said. “This is taking another step out to our community. We will be offering our programs on this mobile market with SNAP, Double Up, and the Senior Farmers’ Market Food Nutrition Program.”
Check it out
The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until October at the Norris Park Pavilion.
