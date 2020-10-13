Officers of the Tahlequah, Hulbert, and Keys FFA chapters participated in the 2020 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 15 at the Glenpool Conference Center in Glenpool, Oklahoma.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme “Reduce, Renew, Resolve.” Elected officers from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the Northeast area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on conflict resolution within a team.
This year, the conference was split into two sessions to allow for proper social distancing protocols, and all participants were required to wear masks.
“Amid what we have come to understand as a new normal, it’s imperative that FFA members are able to provide leadership on the frontlines of the world,” said Tanner Taylor, state FFA president. “As a state officer team, we feel it is important that chapter officers are able to reduce the drama within teams, renew their passion for serving others and resolve any conflict that may arise throughout the unpredictable future.”
Attending from Tahlequah were: Craylyn King, president; Ethan Enlow, vice president; Hope Berry, secretary; and Carl Wallace, adviser.
Officers attending from Hulbert were: Stevie Brave, president, Eli Stamps, vice president; Nathan Rowan, secretary; Mauril Seirra, treasurer; Lacy Chambers, reporter; Nick Grim, sentinel; David Bowman, adviser; and Laira Whitaker, historian.
Those attending from Keys were: Jackson Tarrance, president; Jagger Hall, vice president; Laine Forrest, secretary; Levi Hood, treasurer; Braeden Hopkins, reporter; Gage Barnes, sentinel; and Darrell Hood and Kash Allen, advisers.
Kelly Barnes, Choctaw, Oklahoma, was the keynote speaker for the conference. He is an accomplished professional speaker and leadership coach, and served as state FFA president in 2003-2004.
The COLT Conference is sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division of the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech Education. There are 26,466 Oklahoma FFA members in 365 high schools statewide. For more information visit www.okffa.org.
