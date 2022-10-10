Cherokee County Schools received a $1,000 donation for each high school’s FFA program. Roy Bryant from Celeste Looney Insurance awarded checks at the Cherokee County Fair to local FFA teachers on behalf of American Farmers and Ranchers. The companies have a 75-year history of supporting agriculture in this community.
featured
Local FFA chapters receive donations
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Local man charged for 2021 fatality
- UPDATE: Drowning victim recovered from Lake Tenkiller identified
- Grand View presents September Students of the Month
- Man banned from 22 businesses threatens to blow up another one
- Indians claim showdown trophy
- POLICE BEAT 10-4-22: Boy calls pavilion his territory
- POLICE BEAT 10-5-22: Arrestee slapped with assault charges
- DAILY LOG 10-4-22
- POLICE BEAT 10-6-22: Drunk driver arrested after drinking at the river
- REGIONAL CHAMPS: Tahlequah ambushes Sapulpa; advances to state tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.