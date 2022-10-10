Local FFA chapters receive donations

Cherokee County Schools received a $1,000 donation for each high school’s FFA program. Roy Bryant from Celeste Looney Insurance awarded checks at the Cherokee County Fair to local FFA teachers on behalf of American Farmers and Ranchers. The companies have a 75-year history of supporting agriculture in this community. From left are: Amanda Burke of Hulbert FFA; Carl Wallace of Tahlequah FFA; Darrell Hood of Keys FFA; and Roy Bryant.