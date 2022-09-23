Local FFA officers attend conference

Officers of the Tahlequah, Oaks Mission, and Kansas FFA chapters participated in the 2022 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 13 at the Glenpool Conference.
The eight states FFA officers planned and conducted this year's conference based on the theme, "Ready, Set, Go!" Elected officers from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the northeast area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools to stop reacting to problems as the occur and start anticipating problems before they happen.
Sarah Edsall of Lomega was the keynote speaker for the conference. Edsall is an accomplished professional speaker and served Oklahoma FFA as the southwest district vice president from 2008-'09.
"We live in a constantly evolving and ever-changing society," said Braden Burns, state FFA president. "If the next generation is going to lead in a world far from fixed and certain, they must focus on what will come next in their journey. That was part of the inspiration behind our COLT Conference theme, 'Ready, Set, Go!' Life comes at you fast. Much like a NASCAR driver looking for his next opportunity to pull into the lead, this year's conference is focused on training leaders to look ahead to what's next; the twist, the turns, and the opportunities that chapter officers have to make a difference in their communities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.