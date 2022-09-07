Local firefighters top Fill the Boot record

Team members with the Tahlequah Fire Department were among the volunteers collecting money Saturday morning for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's annual Boot Drive, setting a new record.
The boot drive is a joint effort of the Cherokee County Firefighter Association, which includes Chicken Creek, Cookson, Gideon, Hulbert, Illinois River, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Sparrow Hawk, Tahlequah, Welling and Woodall volunteer departments.
This year, firefighters collected $31,555 – more than $5,640 over their 2017 record high. It was the first in-person event in two years after they had been collecting funds virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like it was a sign of normalcy. It was almost, ‘Hey, we’re maybe getting back to normal because the firefighters are out here,’” said Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker.
Firefighters started collecting from 8 a.m. and finished at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Downing and Bertha Parker Bypass, Muskogee Avenue and the Bypass, and the U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 junction within the city limits of Tahlequah.
Hulbert collected $2,800; Keys got almost $3,400; and Norwood gathered $844. Tahlequah, Gideon, Welling, and Woodall collected close to $24,500, as they were in Tahlequah and in the Cherokee National Holiday parade.
Firefighters Edgar Alcantara and Chris McClure said they were proud to live in a generous and caring community.
“We raised this in six hours,” Alcantara said.
Baker said they generally end up being among the top five departments in Oklahoma in terms of collections.
“Typically we won’t know that number until closer to the first of the year, because other cities are still collecting or have not started collecting,” Baker said. “Per capita, we’re usually No. 1 and usually in the top five as far as collections. I know in a good year, the state of Oklahoma collects about $800,000.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.