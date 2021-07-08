Local food joints are getting frank with their customers as they celebrate National Hot Dog Month. The Dogfather, Kroner and Baer, and Vidalia's are all serving up specials to entice residents to take home sausages.
"We are going to advertise our $5 combos with chips and a drink," said Dogfather owner Ryan Stutzman, who is known for his outlandish toppings, such as peanut butter, chocolate, jelly, bacon, and mayonnaise.
"When we started, I was sitting down with my wife, and I told her that I didn't want to be known as a ketchup, mustard, and relish guy. Anyone can do that. We wanted to set ourselves apart," he said.
He can always tell what his customers are going to order by looking at their faces. However people feel about his hot dog stand, everyone remembers him.
"They always say, 'Oh, that's the guy who puts chocolate on his hotdog,' or 'That's the guy who puts peanut butter, bacon, and raspberry jelly on their hot dog.' It doesn't sound like it works, but they all work," he added.
The Dogfather is also known for their spicy hot dogs. Currently, he is offering a kimchi hot dog, and his most popular offering is the popper, which is a 1/4 pound hot dog with cream cheese, jalapeño relish, french fried onions, sprinkled with cheddar cheese.
Stutzman started his businesses outside of Ned's to attract bar goers. However, that has changed over the last year as they have gained a name for themselves.
"The NSU community started to come to our truck. My crowd has become a lot younger. It's no longer a bar crowd. We've been embraced by the Tahlequah community as well as the college, and it's been a blessing. It's really fun. I don't really consider it work. I enjoyed meeting each one and building relationships," he said.
Kroner and Baer is serving up hot dogs this month. After spending time in the Florida Keys, owner Chris Whytal noticed that locals were serving a specific kind of hot dog.
"They place them on a flat grill and fry them. It's really delicious, so I thought that we'd do something like that here in Tahlequah," he said.
They are now serving the Key West Dog, which is an all-beef footlong frank that is sliced in half to increase its surface area. It is then fried on a flat grill, after which they add mustard, relish, or whatever the customer wants.
"We are proud of our hot dog. It's one of the best items on our menu," said Whytal.
Over the years, Vidalia's has made itself known for its coney dogs, originally made famous on Coney Island in New York City.
"Coney dogs are much more than just a chili dog," said Vidalia's owner Danny Perry.
They serve them up with chili, mustard, cheese, and red onions. However, for those who want to add a little heat, they also serve their mad dog, which contains chili, mustard, cheese, onions, jalapeños, and cayenne pepper.
They also serve a classic Chicago dog with mustard, dill relish, tomatoes, onions, and celery salt, and a kraut dog with mustard and sauerkraut.
"People come because they love our chili. They love that we use real products," said Perry.
