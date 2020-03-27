Local food pantries feeling the crunch from new clients

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.