Local food pantries feeling the crunch from new clients

Local food pantries are in need of items to help those who normally depend on them, as well as the influx of new clients.
"We've got a lot of new clients, people who have lost their jobs and they're needing food. Our regular clients are coming back because school is out and kids are home," said Becky Baughman, CARE Food Pantry manager. "As long as school's out and we have food, we'll let people come in once every 30 days instead of once every 60 days."
The new clients include laid-off restaurant workers and those from businesses not deemed "essential."
"We've gotten a lot of food from the Food Bank. Things we can't get from the Food Bank, we buy from Save A Lot or Reasor's," said Baughman. "We can always use money."
Baughman said the pantry has been slammed the past four or five times it's been open.
At the end of a normal month, about 20 people per day will be served at CARE. Baughman said they are seeing over 30 a day now.
"It's always busy at the end of the month. We still have another week before the first of the month. If they are out of food Friday and Monday, we'll be really busy," said Baughman.
Changes to the service also include limiting the general public coming into the building.
"We're only allowing one client at a time. They take a number from the sheet posted at the door, and wait until they are called to come into the building," said Baughman. "They stand about 8 feet from the computer operator, who asks which items they prefer, such as type of meat or hot or cold cereal. After their order is input, the client will go outside to wait for it. We wipe down the door knobs and anyplace they may have touched."
Most of CARE's volunteers are retirees, and that has also impacted operations.
"They're in the vulnerable group. Some have chosen not to work at this time, but we're good through April," said Baughman.
If there weren't enough volunteers, the pantry would only be open two days a week, she said.
"We have four or five new volunteers who are teachers, so they're coming in," said Baughman.
Volunteers need to be older than 18 years, and reliable and responsible. They get trained on the job, and the time commitment is approximately three hours a day.
"Most work one time a month. If they could work two times a month, that would be a blessing," said Baughman.
Shortages of specific foods have become an issue. Baughman said there are no eggs to be found in town, and a couple of dozen wouldn't really help their cause.
"We buy 60 items at a time," she said. "It's easier to not give them out."
Items the pantry is low on are peanut butter, jelly, and hot cereal, such as oats.
The Tahlequah Day Center kitchen has seen an increase in the number of people coming to pick up lunch, and Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless sandwich teams are having a difficult time finding items needed. Donations of bread, meat, cheese, and peanut butter are being sought.
Homemade bread will be accepted. They can be dropped off at the Tahlequah Day Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
According to Baughman, Hands of Grace, through Zoë Institute, is making sacks of food and handing them out. Contact Zoë Institute, 918-453-9778, for more information.
Bread of Life at Church of God Seventh Day, 325 E. Ward St., is open the first Thursday of the Month.
The CARE Food Pantry, 315 N. Oak Ave., is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who can't make it during those times, or those who would like to donate or volunteer, can call Baughman at 918-718-4226.
