Local gas prices expected to rise; electricity costs may be stable

Experts and local officials say households will see an increase in their utility bills this coming winter, both because of the pandemic and February's historic weather.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts households that use propane will pay more in 2022 than they did during the past season.
"Forecast expenditures are based on our expectations of high retail energy prices-- many are already at multiyear highs-- and of slightly more energy consumption per household than in the previous winter," an EIA spokesperson said. "Notably, many energy prices reached multiyear lows last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Jimmy Gower, general manager of LaFerry's Propane, attested to that, and said prices have increased over the past few years, anyway, due to supply and demand.
"The wages have gone up because of the demand for people. Everything has had to go up, and I think [the pandemic] has a lot do with the freight," said Gower. "I'm paying more freight on products than I have in years."
The price of propane has been steadily increasing since July, and Gower said it's gone up about 60 cents per gallon.
"I've been watching the market. It's kind of leveled off and I hope it stays that way. It's uncontrollable for us because we're the middleman and we rely on the oil companies that make it," said Gower.
Forecasted expenditures reflected the consumptions for all energy usages, and not just heating. Energy consumption for EIA's forecast relies on weather expectations.
"In our outlook, U.S. population-weighted heating degree days for the upcoming winter are 3 percent higher than last winter, indicating colder temperatures. This increase is relatively consistent across the country," the EIA said.
Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority General Manager Jim Reagan said prices are rising, but nowhere near historical highs.
NOPFA's bill for the entire year of 2020 from its supplier was about $4.5 million, and for the month of February 2021 alone, the bill was $7,591,186.
The market for natural gas was $3.43 per 1,000 cubic feet on Feb. 8. However, the market had shot up to $76 per 1,000 cubic feet by Feb. 12, and eventually, the "spot market" hit $1,193 per 1,000 cubic feet, in just a matter of days.
"Last February most definitely created some anxiety all through the natural gas chain, from drillers to consumers," said Reagan. "It likely had an impact on pricing going into the winter, but's it's almost impossible for me to say that for a fact."
The weather will make pricing unpredictable, and Reagan said customers could see a retreat on costs, or more increases, based on demand. Reagan stressed the average household could see an increase of up to $30 on its monthly bill if the trend continues.
"Please remember we do not have any control of the market pricing. Our current rate is $8.96 per 1,000 cubic feet. This time last year, it was $6.47 per 1,000 cubic feet," he said.
Jerry C. Cook, manager of customer support services for Grand River Dam Authority, said the provider had planned no rate increases as of Wednesday, Oct. 27, but those are adopted by the GRDA board, when required.
"The current market pricing for gas at $5.80 is an estimate; November futures could move the power cost adjustment charge up in response to that market," said Cook. "If you were to look back a year ago, natural gas prices wholesale costs were in the $2.60 range."
The market change has an impact on the final electric prices to GRDA's 17 municipalities.
"We have been fortunate to have a steady flow of rain throughout the fall, which allows for clean hydro generation, and also our wind farms in western Oklahoma have provided significant generation support for our GRDA customers' energy demands," said Cook.
GRDA is positioned to provide the lowest cost of generation possible for its customers, Cook added.
Beth Bailey, director of finance for Tahlequah Public Works Authority, said the expected change in cost is due to the February storm. TPWA purchases electricity from GRDA, and officials won't know the exact amount until after 2022.
"Currently, our residential electric rate is $0.0702 per kWh [kilowatt-hour] plus the Power Cost Adjustment, which changes monthly. This month's PCA is $.036887," said Bailey. "Any change to the customer will be through the PCA, which is passed on to TPWA from GRDA."
Lake Region Electric Cooperative CEO Hamid Vahdatipour said he doesn't foresee any rate increases for this winter.
"We will be conducting a routine rate study in spring of 2022 to see if any changes in the rates are warranted," he said. "If any changes are deemed warranted at that time, we will properly notify the members in advance."
Associated Electric Cooperative is LREC's power supplier, and Vahdatipour said rate stability is the focus of the three-tiered system.
"With that said, I am happy to state that during the February cold weather phenomenon, LREC and our sister cooperatives were among the very few electric providers in the Midwest that did not have to activate a rolling blackout, and disrupt service to any of our members," said Vahdatipour.
