Local gas prices higher than nearby cities, state

Gas prices vary across the state, but many area residents have questioned the cost per gallon in Tahlequah, saying it's as much as 30 cents a gallon higher than anywhere else.
In a Facebook post from Aug. 8, Sherry Rybolt said she was curious about why gasoline is "so much higher" in Tahlequah than in Fort Gibson. She's one of many area residents who regularly complain about the price variant and want the Daily Press to find out why.
"Fort Gibson at Harps, the gas is $3.55 and at Quick Stop $3.57," said Rybolt. "Saw gas at $3.69 and $3.75 driving into Tahlequah. You would think Tahlequah would be cheaper than Fort Gibson."
GasBuddy provides real-time gasoline prices across the United States. At time of publication, the site listed prices for eight fuel stations in Tahlequah, with the average price for regular gasoline at $3.55 per gallon. Among these prices, gasoline was $3.59 at the highest and $3.43 at the lowest.
In nearby Fort Gibson, these numbers are lower. The price for regular gasoline was $3.39, the same at both stations listed on GasBuddy. In Muskogee, the average price was $3.27 among nine listed stations.
Price differences in the area have existed for a while. Bilal Chaudhry, manager of X-Press Stop gas stations in Tahlequah, talked to the TDP in March about high gas prices when another rash of complaints was received.
Chaudhry said the pandemic has contributed to the world's oil shortage; with more people working from home, less demand for oil meant companies produced less. He also explained that oil is cheaper in Tulsa than in Tahlequah because of its proximity to the Tulsa Rack, a facility at the Tulsa Refinery where oil products are distributed.
"If you are closer to 'The Rack,' where everyone gets their oil in Tulsa, you are going to get cheaper oil," said Chaudhry.
Tahlequah's positioning at the "end of the supply line" has been repeatedly offered as a reason when a new crop of local residents demands answers. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has investigated claims of price fixing in the past, and has found the variants aren't enough to constitute a violation.
According to GasBuddy, on Aug. 17, the average price for regular gasoline in the Tulsa area was $3.29. For the state of Oklahoma, the average price was $3.44. In Cherokee County, the average was $3.577. As a region, the U.S. Energy Information Administration listed the average price for regular gas in the Midwest -- which includes Oklahoma -- as $3.755 as of Aug. 15.
The EIA predicts the average pump price of gasoline will decrease in the next year, falling from $4.07 in 2022 to $3.59 in 2023. However, this August short-term energy outlook is subject to "heightened uncertainty."
The EIA states that prices may differ from predictions due to a number of factors, including "Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, how sanctions affect Russia's oil production, the production decisions of [the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries], the rate at which U.S. oil and natural gas production rises, and other contributing factors."
