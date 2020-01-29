Local girl 'drops puck' at Oilers hockey game

Friday, Jan. 24, marked the 12th time the Tulsa Oilers have held a Pink in the Rink cancer awareness night.
Traditionally, a breast cancer survivor drops the hockey puck to start the game, but this year, 12-year-old Tahlequah resident Emma Dray was selected to share her story and drop the puck.
"She was the very first childhood cancer survivor to have that honor," said Megan Norman, Emma's mom. "She represented a group of cancer warriors who get less than 4 percent of all NIH [National Institutes of Health] funding."
In 2018, Emma was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous tumor that starts in the region of the brain at the base of the skull. The subgroup of the tumor was wingless, or WNT, which is more rare. After a year of treatments, Emma's scans this month came back clear again.
"Childhood cancer steals, on average, 70 years of the life of a child diagnosed," said Norman. "The American Children's Cancer Organization states one of 285 children will be diagnosed before age 20. With those statistics, it's kind of hard to make it to 'pink' status."
While the themed hockey game's origins were to bring awareness and raise money for breast cancer, Norman and organizations are working to educate people on the lack of research funding for pediatric cancer. Norman even assists some groups, such as Joy in the Cause.
Joy in the Cause, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves individuals and families facing life-altering situations, was chosen as this year's charity to benefit from donations of Pink in the Rink.
Some of the ways the organization helps spread joy is by giving care packages, adopting care facilities, and donating backpacks and diaper bags full of toys, hygiene products and more to first responders so they can have them ready in a child's time of need. In December, Norman delivered 130 Children's Crisis Bags donated by JITC to law enforcement agencies in Cherokee and Adair counties.
Charities that JITC has helped throughout the year had tables set up in the lobby during the hockey game. These included Joy in the Adventure, Gold 4 Kids, and Families Fighting Childhood Cancer.
Norman said Emma thought it was amazing to be chosen for the honor, but she thinks her daughter doesn't understand the gravity of being the first child dropping the puck.
"It's always been an adult. And while breast cancer is horrible - my mom had it - she didn't understand the difference of funding," said Norman. "When a woman or adult gets cancer, people join together - more often than not, and it's a fight; it unites and gathers strength. With childhood cancer, people think it's too sad and they turn away."
Along the journey, Norman and Emma have been voices for the cause and for those who have assisted the Cherokee County family.
"I don't want anyone to ever feel sorry for me; I don't feel sorry for myself," said Emma. "God has shown me the path he wants me to walk down, and opens the doors meant for me."
Having stayed too many nights at the Toby Keith Foundation OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City, Emma made herself familiar with the staff and facilities. She has even said she wants to be the director of the facility when she grows up. Her and her mom spoke at a benefit for OKK last year.
"At 12 years old, I know my calling is with the Toby Keith Foundation, helping families like mine. I want to make a difference," said Emma.
She will begin making that difference locally by hosting a homegoods drive at Tahlequah Middle School during February. Through this, she will collect detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, plasticware, dish soap, and more to be used by families staying at OKK.
