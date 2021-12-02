On Wednesday night, eight Girl Scouts from Troop 1380 were honored for their achievements during a bridging ceremony at the Tahlequah High School cafeteria.
The Girl Scouts motto is “Be Prepared,” and leaders and scouts believe these girls are learning the skills needed to prepare them for the future.
Girl Scout values include “courage, confidence, leadership, character, and entrepreneurship,” according to their mission statement. Their leaders said all eight participating Girl Scouts demonstrated these values by serving their community, for which they earned their Bronze Award.
“Bronze awards are earned by a troop. The hardest thing is to get a gaggle of girls to agree on one project. They will come up with different ideas, and you have to bring it down to one. They get to learn about teamwork, compromise, and collaboration,” said troop leader Melissa Harris.
In September, the Girl Scouts set up Mason bee boxes throughout Cherokee County to promote the growth of wildlife.
Girl Scouts are grouped by school grade. The youngest group are Daisy Scouts, kindergarten to first grade; Brownie Scouts are second and third grades; Junior Scouts are fourth and fifth grades; Cadette Scouts are sixth, seventh, and eighth grades; Senior Scouts are ninth and 10th grades; and Ambassador Scouts are in 11th and 12th grades.
A bridging ceremony commemorates scouts who ascend the rank from one level to another, and on Monday night, two of Troop 1830s scouts moved from Junior Scouts to Cadette Scouts.
In the next month, Troop 1380 is going to participate in its warm weather drive.
“As girls, they are going to bring scarves, hats, socks to be donated for warm weather needs. Every year, we do a service project for individuals on New Year’s Eve,” she said.
They are also going to pack boxes of goodies for first responders in the county, which include hospitals, police, and the fire department.
“Our goody boxes to service personnel is the longest serving service project in our council,” said Harris.
The Girl Scouts will be selling cookies in February. Information will be forthcoming.
The girls also participated in an eternal flame ceremony.
“They passed a flame that was lit by a candle that was lit by another candle that goes back to an original candle that was lit by Juliette Gordon Low [in 1912],” said Harris. “It represents the passing of light from the past to future generations, and igniting a spark for those who come after us.”
What's next
The Wednesday, Dec. 8, edition of the Daily Press will have an update on the Boy Scouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.