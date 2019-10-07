LENEXA, Kansas – Elijah Kingfisher of Tahlequah graduated with an online AA General Studies from Grantham University, a 100-percent online university.
"The Grantham family congratulates Elijah on this accomplishment," said Anthony R. Petroy, interim president and provost for Grantham University. "It gives us great pleasure for our graduates to embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives, with quality education that will help set them up for success."
Grantham provides flexible online education options that allow students to complete their degree and graduate each week of the year. Students may choose from more than 50 online undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs in today's top fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.