EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma is congratulating the 346 students from Oklahoma, the U.S., and the world who completed their college degrees during the summer 2022 semester. Of that number, Central received applications for graduation from 309 undergraduate students and 37 graduate students.
Graduates include Shelby Jean Keller of Tahlequah with a Bachelor's in Science in community/public health.
A complete list of graduates, including their degree earned and major, organized alphabetically by hometown, may be downloaded for publication at media.uco.edu/Press/SummerGraduates2022.
Since Central does not hold a summer commencement ceremony, many of these students participated in the spring 2022 ceremony. For more information about the University of Central Oklahoma, visit www.uco.edu.
