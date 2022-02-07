Local grocers offer snack options for the big game

National Snack Food Month started Feb. 1, and to get ready for the Super Bowl, area grocers are talking about popular snack foods that they will be distributing this week.
Some of the most popular snack foods in America include: Hershey's products, such as M&Ms, Reese's, and Kit Kat bars; Nabisco products, such as Oreos, Ritz crackers, Chips Ahoy!, Newtons, and Triscuits; Pillsbury cookies; Frito-Lay's products, such as Doritos, Lay's, Fritos, Ruffles, Tostitos; Pringles; Chex Mix; and peanuts.
At Save-A-Lot, Angie Taylor, owner, said that the most popular item that they sell prior to the Super Bowl are chips, and whatever goes with it.
"We sell Lay's, Doritos, salsa, cheese dip, and more. We carry Pepsi and Coke products and private label stuff. Those are our biggest sellers," said Taylor.
She said that she is expecting to sell a lot of chicken wings this week, as well as hamburger and hotdog fixings.
"When you look at Super Bowl snacking, it is less the sweet stuff and more about the salty and substantial stuff," she said.
Save-A-Lot also sells a line of hispanic and Mexicans foods and snacks, which are unique to Tahlequah.
"We do have hispanic drinks with their own flavors that are different. We have hispanic chips and cookies that are different. We always carry those. It is an everyday item," she said.
Super Bowl watchers should stock up on meat now to make sure they are ready for the big game.
"For us, we love meat, so we will be grilling brats or chicken bites. We smoke pulled pork and brisket. Charcuterie boards are huge right now, so salami, pepperoni, cheese, and crackers are going to be big items," said Taylor.
For those not interested in booze, Save-A-Lot is selling teas, lemonade, and soda products. For those interested in eating a little healthier, Save-A-Lot is carrying keto products, including keto Hawaiian rolls, bread, hamburger buns, and hot dog buns.
Oasis Health Foods is selling items for people who want to think outside of the box. Deana Franke has a few ideas that will help snackers to eat a little healthier this week.
"We all know that dips and chips are everyone's happy place. Anything besides chips is always good. Adding carrots, celery, and some tomatoes on the side helps to make your side a little healthier," said Franke.
She said that she once made a tray that was made up of exclusively vegetables for the big game, and it was hardly touched. Instead, it is a better idea to lower the health expectations of Super Bowl watchers by limiting the amount of vegetable items served, and then spreading it alongside paired chips or crackers that correspond with the appropriate tray or dip. For example, carrots go well with ranch, and olives go well on a charcuterie board.
"You can usually sneak a little in. Every little bit helps," she said.
She also recommended going for less sugary drinks. With an assortment of rich foods, a lighter drink can be refreshing and holds fewer carbs.
She also recommended sneaking vegetables into chili, especially a can of pumpkin, which enriches the chili's flavor and color. She also recommends using two or three different kinds of beans, and even shredding carrots or other kinds of squash.
For those interested in stew or spaghetti, cans of pumpkin can be added to increase nutrient levels.
For those interested in dessert, she recommends Shrek cookies, which are like ordinary chocolate chip cookies, wherein regular butter is swapped out for avocados.
"By doing this, you are introducing a healthy fat," she said.
Also popular are nuts, including peanuts, cashews, almonds, and walnuts. Instead of serving a side of chips, Super Bowl watchers can enjoy trail mix, granola, or dried fruit.
Oklahomans are coming off deer season, and many, including Daily Press Facebook follower John Blackman enjoy deer jerky.
Other Facebook followers enjoy potato chips, popcorn, pretzels, and Doritos.
"Pork rinds and Crystal hot sauce," said Wally Armstrong, Daily Press Facebook follower.
Charles Bryant is an employee at Save-A-Lot who will be cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals, this year. He is excited for the food that accompanies the big game.
"I'll most likely be eating chili, nachos, and snack foods - Maybe some wings," he said.
As far as his favorite junk food, he said that his favorite are Little Debbie Honey Buns.
