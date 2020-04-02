By GRANT D. CRAWFORD
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, grocery stores in Tahlequah are taking extra precautions when it comes to social distancing and sanitizing their buildings.
Save A Lot is operating under its normal hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, on Monday, March 30, it implemented a time window for seniors, disabled customers, and those who are immunocompromised. The store has also taken further measures to protect employees and customers.
"We put up little plexiglass shield for our cashiers for a little bit more protection," said Rod Taylor, owner. "We're just really doubling down on the cleaning."
Taylor added that while the store has bulked up on products it carries, the first of the month could create an increase in customers at Save A Lot. That's when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds are distributed.
Reasor's Foods has modified its hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. This goes for every location, except for the store at 15th Street and Lewis in Tulsa, which will remain open 24 hours a day. Reasor's is also asking customers to reserve the 7 to 8 a.m. shopping window for those who are at a higher risk of severe illness, which includes people 60 years and older, individuals with compromised immune systems, and expectant mothers.
Due to high demand, limits have been put on certain items throughout the store. At this time, Reasor's cannot accept returns or exchanges due to the coronavirus's ability to survive on inorganic surfaces. In additional to its regular cleaning procedures, Reasor's has increased the frequency of sanitizing high-traffic areas and has left additional hand sanitizing stations in the stores. Also, employees have been asked to monitor their health, and if they are not feeling well, they are asked to go home.
The market at Braum's is open. According to an employee, the market has seen a shortage in bread, meat and eggs, but the shelves have been restocked. While people may go inside to order a meal or buy products at the market, in-door seating is not allowed.
All Dollar General stores are dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers with the goal of providing at-risk neighbors the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less-crowded environment. Stores are also closing one hour early to clean and restock shelves, as well as for employees' safety and well-being.
According to a press release by Walmart CEO and President John Furner, the supercenter has taken extra steps to curb the disease. It has begun taking the temperature of its employees as they report to work, as well as asking them health screening questions. Also, masks and gloves will be made available to employees who wish to have them. Walmart Media Relations did not return press inquiries, but the company has also set aside early hours for older and immunocompromised shoppers.
