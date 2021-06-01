Ham radio operators from Vm Okla Nan Ola Amateur Radio Club, FCC Call Sign WI5ND, based in Hulbert, will take part in the American Radio Relay League's Field Day, a national amateur radio exercise. The 24-hour event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, and wrap up at the same time June 27.
ARRL Field Day is an activity organized since 1933. Hams from across North America establish temporary stations to demonstrate skill and service. Field Day highlights ham radio's ability to work under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network. Club members will establish an outdoor portable multitransmitter site in the Lost City area. All power will come from alternative energy sources, such as solar panels and batteries, or a portable generator.
During Field Day 2020, more than 18,000 participated. There are more than 750,000 licensees in the U.S., and three million worldwide. Hams range in age from 9 to 100. Visitors are welcome to come out, and learn how to get started. Call Jeff Sharrock at 918-772-3199 or email vmoklananolaarc@gmail.com. Information about the ARS is also available at www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
